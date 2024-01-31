Global Government Buildings Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

It will grow to $52.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Government Buildings Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the government buildings market size is predicted to reach $52.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%.

The growth in the government buildings market is due to the increasing government expenditure. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest government buildings market share. Major players in the government buildings market include China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd., Shanghai Construction Group Co. Ltd., Clark Construction Group LLC.

Government Buildings Market Segments
1. By Type: Institutional Buildings, Commercial Buildings
2. By Building Type: Non-Residential Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings
3. By End-User: Private, Public
4. By Geography: The global government buildings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Government buildings refer to structures that house and combine the different government offices. These buildings are used to conduct an organized community's legal and civic affairs.

