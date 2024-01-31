Arsenic Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The arsenic market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%.
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Arsenic Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the arsenic market size is predicted to reach $3.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%.

The growth in the arsenic market is due to the rising use of arsenic in the glass industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest arsenic market share. Major players in the arsenic market include Chenzhou Chenxi Metals Co. Ltd., Xilan Chemicals Co. Ltd., Pallav Chemicals & Solvents Pvt. Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Recylex Group.

Arsenic Market Segments
•By Type: Organic Arsenic, Inorganic Arsenic, Arsine Gas
•By Purity: High Purity Arsenic (5N5), 0.99 (6N), 0.985 (7N), Other Purities
•By Application: Agricultural Timber And Poles, Building And Fencing, Utility Poles, Highway, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global arsenic market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Arsenic refers to an element and a widely distributed naturally occurring mineral. It is a metalloid, meaning it has properties of both metals and non-metals. It serves as an alloying agent and is also used in the manufacture of glass, pigments, textiles, paper, metal adhesives, wood preservatives, and ammunition.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Arsenic Market Characteristics
3. Arsenic Market Trends And Strategies
4. Arsenic Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Arsenic Market Size And Growth
……
27. Arsenic Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Arsenic Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

