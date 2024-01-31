AdTech Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

AdTech Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $31.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.

The Business Research Company’s “AdTech Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the adtech market size is predicted to reach $31.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.

The growth in the adtech market is due to the increased demand for digital advertising. North America region is expected to hold the largest adtech market share. Major players in the adtech market include Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., Oracle Corporation, Criteo SA, Adobe Inc., Amazon.com Inc., The Trade Desk, Alibaba Group Holding Limited..

AdTech Market Segments

• By Product Type: Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premise, Other Products

• By Solution: Demand-side Platforms (DSPs), Supply-side Platforms (SSPs), Ad Networks, Data Management Platforms (DMPs), Others Solutions

• By Advertising Type: Programmatic Advertising, Search Advertising, Display Advertising, Mobile Advertising, Email Marketing, Native Advertising, Others Advertisings

• By Application: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Other Applications

• By Industry Vertical: Media And Entertainment, BFSI(Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), Education, Retail And Consumer Goods, IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Others Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global adtech market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Advertising technology, commonly known as ad tech, is a collective term for the tools and software advertisers use to reach audiences, conduct digital advertising campaigns, and analyze their effectiveness. Adtech focuses to develop data-driven marketing tactics that are personalized to match the target audience.

