Fishing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Fishing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the fishing market size is predicted to reach $916.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.
The growth in the fishing market is due to the increased consumption of seafood. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fishing market share. Major players in the fishing market include Daiwa Corporation, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Maver UK Limited, Rome Specialty Company Inc., Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co..
Fishing Market Segments
• By Fishing Method Type: Pots And Traps, Line And Pole, Large Nets, Single Line Trolling
• By Location Type: River, Lake, Sea
• By Species Type: Clams, Carp, Cord, Tuna, Salmon, Squids, Shrimp, Cephalopod, Groundfish
• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
• By End-user: Individual Consumers, Clubs, Sports Organizers
• By Geography: The global fishing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9676&type=smp
Fishing refers to a activity or business of catching fish. Fishing techniques include fly-fishing, baitcasting, spinning, trolling, and any other type of fishing that involves a person or a boat propelled by a paddle, oar, or sail.
Read More On The Fishing Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fishing-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Fishing Market Characteristics
3. Fishing Market Trends And Strategies
4. Fishing Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Fishing Market Size And Growth
……
27. Fishing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Fishing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fishing-hunting-and-trapping-global-market-report
Meat, Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-poultry-and-seafood-global-market-report
Seafood Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/seafood-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
(20) Synthetic Food Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027 - YouTube