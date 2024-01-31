Fishing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Fishing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The fishing market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $916.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Fishing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the fishing market size is predicted to reach $916.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth in the fishing market is due to the increased consumption of seafood. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fishing market share. Major players in the fishing market include Daiwa Corporation, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Maver UK Limited, Rome Specialty Company Inc., Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co..

Fishing Market Segments

• By Fishing Method Type: Pots And Traps, Line And Pole, Large Nets, Single Line Trolling

• By Location Type: River, Lake, Sea

• By Species Type: Clams, Carp, Cord, Tuna, Salmon, Squids, Shrimp, Cephalopod, Groundfish

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By End-user: Individual Consumers, Clubs, Sports Organizers

• By Geography: The global fishing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fishing refers to a activity or business of catching fish. Fishing techniques include fly-fishing, baitcasting, spinning, trolling, and any other type of fishing that involves a person or a boat propelled by a paddle, oar, or sail.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Fishing Market Characteristics

3. Fishing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fishing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fishing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Fishing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Fishing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

