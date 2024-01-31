Global Automotive Night Vision System Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Automotive Night Vision System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Night Vision System Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive night vision system market size is predicted to reach $6.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.
The growth in the automotive night vision system market is due to the rising demand for advanced in-vehicle safety. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive night vision system market share. Major players in the automotive night vision system market include Continental AG, Delphi Technologies PLC, Denso Corporation, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Ford Motor Company, Magna International Inc.
Automotive Night Vision System Market Segments
•By Component Type: Night Vision Camera, Sensor, Display Unit, Controlling Unit, Other Components
•By Technology: Far Infrared (FIR), Near-Infrared (NIR)
•By Display Type: Instrument Cluster, Navigation System, Heads-Up Display (HUD)
•By Application: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket
•By Geography: The global automotive night vision system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Automotive Night Vision System (ANVS) is a device to improve a vehicle’s visibility and safety in low-light or night-time driving conditions using a thermographic camera, sensor system when vision is obstructed by darkness, smoke, or fog. These systems include collision avoidance and audio or visual alert systems. The system can identify pedestrians, animals, and other perils the driver might have overlooked.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Automotive Night Vision System Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Night Vision System Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Night Vision System Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Night Vision System Market Size And Growth
……
27. Automotive Night Vision System Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Automotive Night Vision System Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
