Automotive Logistics Market Drives Towards a Projected $433.6 Billion Milestone by 2031, Reveals Allied Market Research

Automotive Logistics Market Trend

Automotive logistics use ships, aircrafts, and commercial vehicles to transport goods or products from one place to another.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automotive Logistics Market by Service (Warehousing and Transportation), by Type (Finished Vehicles and Automotive Parts), by Mode of Transport (Land, Air, and Sea), and by Distribution Area (Domestic and International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global automotive logistics industry was estimated at $241.7 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $433.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

🔰𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31507

A prominent expansion of global trade activities, a thriving e-commerce sector, and a surge in free-trade agreements between various countries are expected to prop up the growth of the automotive logistics market across the globe. Apart from this, an increase in the number of seaports across the globe will boost global market trends. Nonetheless, strict fuel emission norms can restrict the growth of the global industry. However, technological innovations such as machine-to-machine communication have brought a paradigm shift in the transport sector, particularly in waterway transportation. This, in turn, is likely to create new growth avenues for the automotive logistics market globally.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on the mode of transport, the land segment is set to contribute to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global automotive logistics market share. Furthermore, the segment is projected to contribute majorly toward the global market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is attributed to a rise in investments in road transport activities as they require lesser investments compared to railway and air transportation. Apart from this, the rise in the export and import of goods through land has propelled segmental growth. However, the sea segment will record the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeframe can be due to a rise in the transportation of key goods via sea route.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

On basis of the distribution area, the domestic segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global automotive logistics market share. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to dominate the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is subject to a rise in domestic services including goods delivery and sending of documents from one place to destination in a country such as cargo transport, document courier, and parcel delivery. However, the international segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to the large-scale distribution of goods and logistics from one country to another country through flight and sea routes.

🔰𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-logistics-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

In terms of service, the transportation segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global automotive logistics market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to make notable contributions toward the global market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to the rise in the use of transportation management software for optimizing routes, handling carriers, and transforming paper-based documentation into digital/analog. Furthermore, transportation management software helps in reducing freight costs, track deliveries in real-time, and enhance customer service. However, the warehousing segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to the growing penetration of robots in warehouse management activities. In addition, warehouses are making use of robotic systems in various warehouse & logistics processes such as picking, sorting, packing, transporting, and inspection.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

By Region, Asia-Pacific contributed notably toward the global automotive logistics market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than two-fifths of the global market share in 2021. The same region is slated to contribute significantly toward the global market size in 2031. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific automotive logistics industry is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 7.1% over 2022-2031. The regional market growth over the projected timespan is owing to the thriving e-commerce sector in developing countries of the region. In addition, favorable government policies pertaining to the development of strong automotive logistics infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific will drive regional market trends.

Growth of the global automotive logistics market is propelling, owing to growth in international trade, expansion of the e-commerce industry globally, and rise in the free trade agreements between nations. However, stringent emission regulations restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements are factors expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

🔰𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31507

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

A.P. Moller-Maersk

CEVA Logistics AG

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co.KG

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd

Schenker Deutschland AG

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/government-and-education-logistics-market-A07810 - Government and Education Logistics Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/finished-vehicles-logistics-market-A14583 - Finished Vehicles Logistics Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/project-logistics-market-A10278 - Project Logistics Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/timber-logistics-market-A10280 - Timber Logistics Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032