Aerospace Data Recorder Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Data Recorder Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The aerospace data recorder market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 30, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Data Recorder Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aerospace data recorder market size is predicted to reach $2.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the aerospace data recorder market is due to the growing air traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest aerospace data recorder market share. Major players in the aerospace data recorder market include L3 Technologies Inc., Teledyne Technologies LLC, RUAG International Holding AG, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, AstroNova Inc.

Aerospace Data Recorder Market Segments

•By Product: Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Data Logger

•By Aircraft Type: Wide Body, Narrow Body, Turboprop, General Aviation and Business Jets, Rotorcrafts

•By Application: Commercial, Defense

•By Geography: The global aerospace data recorder market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The aerospace data recorder refers to an electronic device that records various performance parameters and verbal communication between crew members within the aerospace cockpit as well as voice transmissions by radio. They are used for recording and collecting data from sensors.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aerospace Data Recorder Market Characteristics

3. Aerospace Data Recorder Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aerospace Data Recorder Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aerospace Data Recorder Market Size And Growth

……

27. Aerospace Data Recorder Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aerospace Data Recorder Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

