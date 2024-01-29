Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for Robbery, Stolen Firearm Recovered

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District have arrested a man for a robbery.

On January 28, 2024, at approximately 1:05 p.m., the victim was robbed in the 5000 block of Wisconsin Avenue Northwest. The victim was able to provide a thorough description of the suspect and officers located the suspect nearby. The suspect was arrested, and the victim got his property back.

At the time of arrest, the suspect was in possession of a stolen firearm.

24-year-old Marcus Keller, of Baltimore, MD, was arrested and charged with Robbery, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and four other firearms-related charges.

CCN: 24014007

