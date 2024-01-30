Storage As A Service (STaaS) Market is estimated to reach US$62.779 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 32.93%

The storage as a service (STaaS) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.93% from US$8.558 billion in 2022 to US$62.779 billion by 2029.

