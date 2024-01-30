Trooper-Involved Shooting in Kingman

On Friday, January 26, 2024, at around 8:13 p.m., detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) State Gang Task Force attempted to contact the driver of a vehicle parked at a car wash on East Airway Avenue in Kingman, Arizona. As detectives approached the suspect vehicle, the suspect rammed two detective vehicles, at which point a trooper-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect fled in the vehicle and was involved in a collision at the intersection of North Bank Street and East Northern Avenue a short time later. This collision resulted in the death of a driver in a vehicle unrelated to the initial incident.

The suspect was taken into custody with minor injuries. No AZDPS detectives or law enforcement personnel were injured.

The deceased victim in the collision has been identified as Sarah Bingham, 21, of Kingman.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Juan Javier Ortiz. Ortiz was booked into the Mohave County Jail on multiple felony charges.

This incident is being investigated by the AZDPS Major Incident Division.

The AZDPS would like to thank our partners at the Kingman Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, and Kingman Fire Department for their assistance in this incident.