Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Sultan and Prime Minister of Oman His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

CANADA, January 29 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Sultan and Prime Minister of Oman, His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

The Prime Minister and the Sultan discussed the situation in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. The Prime Minister underscored Canada’s enduring support for a two-state solution, reiterated his call for the immediate release of all hostages, and emphasized the right of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace, security, and dignity, without fear.

The two leaders shared their deep concerns with the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, and Prime Minister Trudeau committed to providing further support. They stressed the importance of upholding international humanitarian law, ensuring humanitarian access to the affected areas, and protecting civilians. The leaders also discussed the regional security implications of the conflict and efforts toward de-escalation.

The Prime Minister thanked the Sultan for his efforts to de-escalate the conflict in the region.

Prime Minister Trudeau condemned the disturbing rise in Islamophobia, antisemitism, and anti-Arab discrimination, highlighting the impact it is having on Muslim, Jewish, and Arab communities in Canada and around the world.

The leaders agreed to remain in contact as the situation evolves.

