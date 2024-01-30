PHILIPPINES, January 30 - Press Release

January 30, 2024 Cayetano: Human institutions will disappoint us, but there is no disappointment in the Word of God Every human institution will pass, but the Word of God will remain forever and should be used as the basis for good governance. This was part of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's prayer as the Senate opened its session on Monday, January 29, 2024, which also happened to be National Bible Day. "The Lord God is the same today and tomorrow. When we put our trust in people and in institutions, even in a very good institution, we can get disappointed. But when we put our trust in the Word of God, there is no disappointment," Cayetano said in his prayer. Alluding to current moves to amend the Constitution, the independent senator asked: "Will some provisions of our Constitution pass away? Will the Senate pass away? We do not know, but we do know that the Word of God will not." Affirming God's love for the Philippines, Cayetano said history is "not a series of coincidences... or a series of who is more powerful, but history is Your story, Lord God, Your perfect timing." He said history is about men and women "rising up, confessing their sins, and repenting." "So we come before You, Lord God, to fight not only for reforms and education, in health, in the police, but really to have the kind of institutions that will have healthy debate, where all ideas are welcome, where we'll come before You and really repent and first seek Your kingdom and righteousness," he added. Cayetano then prayed for everyone in government -- Malacañang, the House of Representatives, the Senate, and all local leaders, business leaders, and even heads of families -- that God would give them wisdom. "We pray Lord God that at this crucial time that we are at a crossroad, we would depend not on people but on Your Word," he said. Cayetano: Maaari tayong biguin ng mga institusyong pantao, ngunit walang kabiguan sa Salita ng Diyos Ang bawat institusyon ng tao ay mawawala, ngunit ang Salita ng Diyos ay mananatili magpakailanman, kaya dapat itong gamitin bilang batayan ng mabuting pamamahala. Bahagi ito ng panalangin ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa pagbubukas ng sesyon sa Senado noong Lunes, January 29, 2024, na pagdiriwang din ng National Bible Day. "The Lord God is the same today and tomorrow. When we put our trust in people and in institutions, even in a very good institution, we can get disappointed. But when we put our trust in the Word of God, there is no disappointment," wika ni Cayetano sa kanyang panalangin. Sa gitna ng kasalukuyang isyu ng pag-amiyenda sa konstitusyon, itinanong ng senador: "Will some provisions of our Constitution pass away? Will the Senate pass away? We do not know, but we do know that the Word of God will not." Binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang pag-ibig ng Diyos sa Pilipinas at sinabing ang kasaysayan ay hindi serye ng mga pangyayari, o serye kung sino ang mas makapangyarihan, kundi ang kasaysayan ay kwento ng Diyos sa perpektong panahon. Idinagdag pa niya na ang kasaysayan ay tungkol sa mga lalaki at babae na bumabangon, umaamin sa kanilang mga kasalanan, at nagsisisi. "So we come before You, Lord God, to fight not only for reforms and education, in health, in the police, but really to have the kind of institutions that will have healthy debate, where all ideas are welcome, where we'll come before You and really repent and first seek Your kingdom and righteousness," wika ng senador sa kanyang dalangin. Isinamo ni Cayetano ang lahat ng nasa gobyerno -- Malacañang, House of Representatives, Senate, lokal na lider, lider ng negosyo, at ulo ng mga pamilya -- na bigyan sila ng karunungan ng Diyos. "We pray Lord God that at this crucial time that we are at a crossroad, we would depend not on people but on Your Word," wika niya.