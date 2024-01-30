Gatchalian applauds DepEd's move to free teachers from non-teaching burdens

Senator Win Gatchalian commends the Department of Education (DepEd) for its recent decision to free teachers from non-teaching tasks.

The DepEd recently issued Department Order No. 002, which provides that teachers will no longer perform the following administrative tasks: personnel administration; property and physical facilities custodianship; general administrative support; financial management; records management; and the management of programs such as feeding, school disaster risk and reduction management, and other related programs.

In alignment with the senator's commitment to enhancing the education sector, Gatchalian emphasized that the move recognizes the crucial role of educators and aims to streamline their responsibilities.

"This step contributes significantly to the overall improvement of the education system, potentially creating a possible ripple effect on student outcomes and the education sector's efficiency," Gatchalian said.

The exclusion of non-teaching tasks for public school teachers is a key provision in Gatchalian's Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 2493). This proposed measure also advocates for the hiring of adequate non-teaching staff who will perform administrative tasks. It mandates DepEd to fill up all non-teaching positions and determine the standard class size for each level based on international standards. Teachers handling large classes will receive corresponding honorarium.

Citing the findings of the Second Congressional Commission on Education titled "Miseducation: The Failed System of Philippine Education," Gatchalian highlighted that despite efforts to alleviate teachers' workloads, they continue to bear the burden of about 50 administrative and ancillary tasks.

"Mahalagang hakbang ang pag-aalis ng mga non-teaching tasks sa ating mga guro upang matiyak na matututukan na nila ang pagtuturo sa ating mga mag-aaral. Gayundin, ang Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers ay magtataguyod sa kapakanan ng ating mga guro," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education.

Pag-alis ng non-teaching tasks sa mga guro suportado ni Gatchalian

Suportado ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Education (DepEd) sa desisyon ng Department of Education (DepEd) na alisin ang mga non-teaching tasks sa mga guro.

Inilabas kamakailan ng DepEd ang Department Order No. 002 kung saan nakasaad na hindi na gagawin ng mga guro ang mga trabahong tulad ng personnel administration; property at physical facilities custodianship; general administrative support; financial management; records management; at ang pagpapatakbo ng mga programang tulad ng feeding, school disaster risk and reduction management, at iba pang mga programa.

Para kay Gatchalian, kinikilala ng hakbang na ito ang mahalagang papel ng mga guro at pinapasimple ang kanilang mga responsibilidad.

"Mahalagang hakbang ito upang iangat ang kalidad ng sistema ng ating edukasyon sa bansa, at makikita natin ang maaaring maging resulta ng mga ito sa performance at efficiency ng mga mag-aaral," ani Gatchalian.

Ang pag-alis ng non-teaching tasks sa mga guro ng pampublikong paaralan ay isa sa mga probisyon sa Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 2493) na inihain ni Gatchalian. Isinusulong din ng panukalang batas ang pagha-hire ng sapat na non-teaching staff na magsasagawa ng mga administrative tasks. Dito, mandato ng DepEd na punan ang lahat ng non-teaching positions at tukuyin ang standard class size sa bawat antas batay sa international standards. Makakatanggap naman ang mga gurong humahawak ng malalaking klase ng karampatang sahod.

Batay sa ulat ng Second Congressional Commission on Education na pinamagatang "Miseducation: The Failed System of Philippine Education," patuloy na isinasagawa ng mga guro ang 50 administrative at ancillary tasks sa kabila ng mga pagsisikap na bawasan ang kanilang mga trabaho.

"Mahalagang hakbang ang pag-aalis ng mga non-teaching tasks sa ating mga guro upang matiyak na matututukan na nila ang pagtuturo sa ating mga mag-aaral. Gayundin, ang Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers ay magtataguyod sa kapakanan ng ating mga guro," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.