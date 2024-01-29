MINISTER FOR THE MINISTRY OF WOMENS COMMUNITY AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT Hon MULIPOLA ANAROSA ALE MOLIO’O KEYNOTE SPEECH AT THE MEET & GREET DINNER FOR THE MISS GLOBAL 1st RUNNER-UP MS. HAYLANI PEARL KURRUPU @ TAUMEASINA ISLAND RESORT

SAMOA, January 29 - Honorable Ministers, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,

Tonight, we gather to celebrate a momentous occasion in the history of Samoa – the homecoming of our very own Miss Global Samoa, who has triumphantly represented our small island nation on the global stage and emerged as the 1st Runner Up in the prestigious Miss Global Pageant 2023, on behalf of all Samoans.

This achievement is not just a personal victory for Miss Global Samoa; it is a triumph for our entire nation, a testament to the resilience, grace, and talent that embodies the spirit of Samoa. In a world where opportunities for recognition on such a grand scale are rare, it fills our hearts with pride to see one of our own ranked among the best from around the globe.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Miss Global Samoa, Miss Haylani Pearl Kurrupu, for her remarkable accomplishment. Your journey from our shores to the world stage, representing not just Samoa but all Samoas, has been nothing short of inspiring. Your dedication, determination, and unwavering commitment have brought honor and recognition to our nation, and for that, we are grateful.

Tonight, as we celebrate Miss Global Samoa’s homecoming, we must also knowledge the pivotal role played by Vodafone Samoa in making this dream a reality. It is through your steadfast support, commitment, and belief in our local talents that Miss Global Samoa was able to showcase her skills and grace on a global platform. Your partnership has not only elevated the profile of our nation but has also provided invaluable opportunities for our young women to shine and succeed.

As we bask in the glory of Miss Global Samoa’s success, let us also recognise the broader impact that her achievement has had on our nation. It serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for all our young girls, reminding them that with hard work, determination, and the support of our community, they too can achieve their dreams and aspirations.

In closing, I extend my deepest gratitude to all those who have supported Miss Global Samoa on her journey. Let us continue to nurture and support our young talents, for they are the future leaders and ambassadors of our nation.

SOIFUA MA IA MANUIA