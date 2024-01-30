WTO Delegation Conducts Official Visit to Timor Leste in Preparation for Accession

Tue. 23 of January of 2024, 09:25h

A delegation from the World Trade Organization (WTO) Secretariat, led by Maika Oshikawa, Director of the Accessions Division, WTO, along with Anna Varyanik, Legal Affairs Officer, Accessions Division, is currently on an official visit to Timor Leste from 22 to 25 January 2024.

The primary objective of the visit is to engage in intensive discussions with key stakeholders in Timor Leste regarding the country's future accession to the WTO. Timor Leste's formal entry into the WTO is anticipated to take place at the Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi on 26-29 February 2024.

During the visit, the delegation will focus on crucial aspects of the post-accession process, including strengthening the policy framework, enhancing institutional structure and coordination, establishing legislative frameworks for implementation, ensuring transparency, providing technical assistance, and capacity building. The strategy emphasizes building public awareness through engagements with various segments of society and active participation in the WTO framework.

Under the auspices of the Office of the Vice Prime Minister, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, and Minister of Tourism and the Environment, the delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with key state officials. This includes discussions with the Minister of Transport and Communications, Minister of Trade and Industry, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Forestry, Minister of Finance, Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs, and member of the National Parliament.

The significance of Timor Leste's potential accession to the WTO is underscored by the delegation's visit, as it represents a crucial step towards the country's integration into the global trading system. Additionally, the delegation will engage with Development Partners to discuss Timor-Leste's WTO Post-Accession Implementation. These discussions will cover areas that may receive support from partners during the critical phase of the post-accession period following Timor-Leste's entry into the WTO.

Timor Leste's accession to the WTO is expected to enhance its economic development by fostering greater market access, promoting fair trade practices, and encouraging foreign investment. The official acceptance of Timor Leste into the WTO at the ministerial conference in Abu Dhabi will symbolize the international community's recognition of the country's commitment to global trade norms.