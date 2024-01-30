Governor Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments 1.29.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of 16 Superior Court Judges, which include three in Alameda County; five in Los Angeles County; one in Orange County; one in Riverside County; one in Sacramento County; one in San Bernardino County; one in San Francisco County; one in Solano County; one in Stanislaus County; and one in Ventura County.

Alameda County Superior Court

Brian Caruth, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Caruth has been an Assistant Public Defender at the Alameda County Public Defender’s Office since 2021 and has served in several positions there since 1995, including Deputy Public Defender and Associate Public Defender. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Richard Seabolt. Caruth is a Democrat.

Elizabeth L. Riles, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Riles has served as a Commissioner at the Alameda County Superior Court since 2023. She served as an Administrative Law Judge for the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board from 2022 to 2023. Riles was Managing Shareholder at Bohbot & Riles PC from 2003 to 2022. She was an Associate at Kerosky & Bradley LLP from 2001 to 2002, at Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison LLP from 1999 to 2001 and at Jackson, Tufts, Cole & Black LLP from 1998 to 1999. Riles earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the transfer of Judge Kevin Murphy to the Marin County Superior Court. She is a Democrat.

Bentrish Satarzadeh, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Satarzadeh has served as a Commissioner at the Alameda County Superior Court since 2018 and was a Legal Research Attorney there from 2004 to 2018. She was an Associate at the Cartwright Law Firm from 2002 to 2004. Satarzadeh earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Golden Gate University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jacob Blea. Satarzadeh is a Democrat.

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Marisa Hernández-Stern, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Hernández-Stern has served as a Supervising Deputy Attorney General at the California Department of Justice, Worker Rights and Fair Labor Section since 2020 and was a Deputy Attorney General there from 2017 to 2020. She was a Staff Attorney for Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County from 2016 to 2017. Hernández-Stern was an Associate at Hadsell Stormer Renick & Dai from 2015 to 2016 and at Traber & Voorhees from 2012 to 2015. She served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Harry Pregerson at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2011 to 2012. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. Hernández-Stern fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Katherine Chilton. She is a Democrat.

Cristina Legaspi, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Legaspi has been Senior Deputy County Counsel in the Los Angeles County Counsel’s Office since 1999 and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Southern California, Gould School of Law since 2022. She was an Associate at Weissman and Associates from 1998 to 1999 and at Ivie, McNeil and Wyatt in 1998. Legaspi earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of West Los Angeles School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Monica Bachner. Legaspi is registered without party preference.

Paris G. Lewis, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Lewis has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office since 2000, having served in several positions there including Deputy-in-Charge, Trainer, and Recruitment Coordinator. Lewis earned a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern Law School and a Master of Public Administration degree from California State University, Dominguez Hills. She fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Hernan D. Vera to the federal bench. Lewis is a Democrat.

Lowrie J. Mendoza, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Mendoza has been Assistant Head Deputy District Attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 2023 and has served in several roles there since 2005. She was a Law Clerk at the Law Offices of Enrico Mendoza from 2004 to 2005 and at Yuhl, Rhames, Yuhl & Atkinson in 2003. Mendoza earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School Los Angeles. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Terry A. Green. Mendoza is a Democrat.

Michael D. Weinstein, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Weinstein has served as Chief of the Noncapital Habeas Unit at the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the Central District of California since 2022 and has served in several roles there since 2010. He served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable J. Spencer Letts at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California from 2009 to 2010 and for the Honorable Philip S. Gutierrez there from 2008 to 2009. Weinstein earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mary H. Strobel. Weinstein is a Democrat.

Orange County Superior Court

Bryan F. Clavecilla, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. Clavecilla has served as a Commissioner at the Orange County Superior Court since January 2024. He served as a Senior Deputy District Attorney and Assistant Head of Court at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Central Justice Center from 2022 to 2024. He has been a Life/Health Insurance Agent Independent Contractor at the World Financial Group since 2019. Clavecilla served in several positions at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office from 2007 to 2023, including Senior Deputy District Attorney and Deputy District Attorney. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Chapman Law School. Clavecilla fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Linda Marks. He is a Democrat.

Riverside County Superior Court

Scott P. Williams, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Riverside County Superior Court. Williams has served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office since 2007. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Whittier Law School. Williams fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Craig G. Riemer. He is a Democrat.

Sacramento County Superior Court

Richard C. Miadich, of Sacramento County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court. Miadich has served as Chair of the California Fair Political Practices Commission since 2019. He held several positions at Olson Hagel & Fishburn LLP from 2005 to 2018, including Managing Partner, Partner and Associate. Miadich was an Associate at Walsworth Franklin Bevins & McCall LLP from 2003 to 2005. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. Miadich fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Daniel J. Calabretta to the federal bench. He is a Democrat.

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Albert Hsueh, of San Bernardino County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Bernardino County Superior Court. Hsueh has served as a Supervising Deputy Public Defender at the San Bernardino County Public Defender’s Office since 2021 and served as a Deputy Public Defender there from 2010 to 2021. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Golden Gate University School of Law. Hsueh fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Tara Reilly. He is a Democrat.

San Francisco County Superior Court

Brian J. Stretch, of San Francisco County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Francisco County Superior Court. Stretch has been a Partner at Sidley Austin LLP since 2018. He served as U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of California from 2016 to 2018 and served in several roles there from 1999 to 2016, including First Assistant U.S. Attorney and Chief of the Criminal Division. Stretch served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Marin County District Attorney’s Office from 1994 to 1999. He served as a Law Clerk at the San Francisco County Superior Court from 1992 to 1993. Stretch earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center. He fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Rita F. Lin to the federal bench. Stretch is a Democrat.

Solano County Superior Court

Kelly J. Trujillo, of Solano County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Solano County Superior Court. Trujillo has served as an Assistant City Attorney at the Napa City Attorney’s Office since 2022. She served as an Assistant City Attorney at the Livermore City Attorney’s Office from 2020 to 2022 and at the Vallejo City Attorney’s Office from 2012 to 2020. Trujillo was a Sole Practitioner from 2010 to 2012 and an Associate at the Law Office of Daniel J. Healy in 2006. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Lewis & Clark Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David Scott Daniels. Trujillo is a Democrat.

Stanislaus County Superior Court

Saul Garcia, of San Joaquin County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Stanislaus County Superior Court. Garcia has served as a Supervising Deputy Public Defender at the San Joaquin County Public Defender’s Office since 2022 and was a Deputy Public Defender there from 2019 to 2022. He served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Stanislaus County Public Defender’s Office from 2004 to 2019 and was a Directing Attorney at California Rural Legal Assistance Inc. from 1999 to 2004. Garcia was Executive Director at the Central Coast Citizenship Project from 1997 to 1999 and a Staff Attorney at California Rural Legal Assistance Inc. from 1995 to 1997. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. Garcia fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jack M. Jacobson. He is a Democrat.

Ventura County Superior Court

Dana K. Caudill, of Ventura County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Ventura County Superior Court. Caudill has been Managing Attorney for the Los Angeles Office of Farmers Insurance Company since January 2024 and has held several positions there since 1996, including Supervising Attorney, Trial Attorney and Attorney. She was an Attorney at Porter, Scott, Weiberg & Delehant from 1994 to 1996 and at Matheny Poidmore & Sears from 1993 to 1994. Caudill earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Manuel Covarrubias. Caudill is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $238,479.

