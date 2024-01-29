Statement for IDVA Director Terry Prince Regarding Boil Order at the Veteran's Home at Manteno

ILLINOIS, January 29 - Yesterday, in compliance with a boil order implemented by Aqua Illinois for its customers in the Kankakee area, the Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno immediately executed its water management plan. The Home discontinued the use of tap water for all functions and the emergency water supply was distributed throughout the home, including the kitchen and resident care units. As part of the Agency's contingency planning, the home maintains a large supply of water for emergencies and has access to immediate resupply from its distributor.





"I am extremely grateful for the support being offered by the local community, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the employees of the Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno. Our leadership team quickly enacted the water management plan to ensure the safety of the residents and our dedicated staff are working diligently to ensure that daily activities and care of the residents continue to be uninterrupted."