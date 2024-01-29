Governor Abbott Bolsters Enduring Economic, Cultural Bond With India

TEXAS, January 29 - January 29, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night returned from a productive economic development mission to India organized by the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office and the Texas Economic Development Corporation. During the trip, the Texas delegation met with company executives, business leaders, and government officials to promote Texas’ mighty economy; encourage continued trade, job creation, and capital investment by Indian companies in Texas; and strengthen the ongoing partnership between India and Texas. This was Governor Abbott’s second trip to India.

"This economic development mission to India has strengthened our understanding of the deep cultural tenants that Texans and the Indian people share," said Governor Abbott. "We both have generous hearts, longing to see a brighter, more prosperous future for our children and grandchildren. Texas remains the most popular destination for Indian foreign direct investment and jobs created in the entire United States, and I am confident this enduring bond and strong collaboration will continue for years to come after this very productive economic development mission."

The Governor was joined by First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Secretary of State Jane Nelson, the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office Executive Director Adriana Cruz, Texas Economic Development Corporation Vice Chair and President of Nextt Arun Agarwal, and Texas Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Aaron Demerson. The Texas delegation also included business and economic development leaders from across the state, representing more than 16 companies, communities, and economic development organizations:

City of Dallas Economic Development Corporation Vice President Linda McMahon

City of Dallas Office of Economic Development Assistant Director Heather Lepeska

COSTEP Chief Executive Officer Adam Gonzalez

Dallas Regional Chamber Senior Vice President of Economic Development Mike Rosa

Frisco Economic Development Corporation Director of Economic Development Harry Whalen

greater:SATX Chief Economic Development Officer Sarah Carabias Rush

Greenlight Founder and CEO Manoj Kutty

GS Dallas Group Co-Founder and Chairman Sanjeev Khana

Houston Airport System Executive Director Mario Diaz

Houston Airport System Director of International Relations Zeljka Momirovic

Indo American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston Executive Director Jagdip Ahluwalia

Infosys Americas Executive Vice President and Head Rajesh Varrier

Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce Vice President of International Affairs Joe Chapa

Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Diana Velasquez

Opportunity Austin CEO Edward Latson

Opportunity Austin Vice President of Global Investment & Innovation Corey Rose

Select Dedicated Solutions CEO Ruben Garibay

Tata Consultancy Services Head of Government Relations Neil Bjorkman

Vistra Energy Senior Director of Community Affairs Brad Watson

HIGHLIGHTS FROM GOVERNOR ABBOTT’S TRIP TO INDIA:

Governor Abbott Strengthens Economic Relationships With Technology Partners In Mumbai

On the first day of the mission, Governor Abbott and the Texas delegation met with executives from Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro. During the meetings, Governor Abbott discussed Texas’ ongoing partnership with the companies to expand their presence in the Lone Star State. The companies also highlighted their respective strong commitments to philanthropy currently underway. Additionally, the Governor also showcased Texas’ position as a global and national leader in the tech, energy, aerospace, and manufacturing industries and ways the state continues to invest in a growing, diverse workforce prepared to tackle the needs of our modernizing world.

In the evening, Governor Abbott championed Texas’ thriving film industry during a dinner with Bollywood film industry leaders, including singer and actor Talat Aziz, and featuring performances by Bollywood dancers.

Photos and video of Governor Abbott and the Texas delegation’s first day of the mission are available here.

Governor Abbott Showcases Texas’ Manufacturing, Energy Industries In Mumbai

On day two, Governor Abbott and the Texas delegation toured the A.M. Naik School (Naik School) located at the Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T) campus. The Naik School, established by the Naik Charitable Trust philanthropic organization, is a unique educational experience preparing students for the future demands of our changing world. Later, the Governor met with L&T Chairman Emeritus A.M. Naik to discuss the company's existing operations and future plans in Texas.

Governor Abbott also participated in a jersey exchange with the Mumbai Cricket Association, providing jerseys from the Texas Super Kings and Dallas Wolves professional cricket teams representing the two new cricket leagues in Texas.

That evening, Governor Abbott participated in a Texas-India business industry roundtable and reception hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) where he highlighted ways Texas and India can continue to build more robust trade and economic partnerships. The roundtable featured CII members, women business leaders, and other business organizations from Mumbai. Governor Abbott also mentioned his desire to partner with India in its mission to becoming the second largest economy in the world.

Photos and video of Governor Abbott and the Texas delegation’s second day of the mission are available here.

Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Energy, Tech Industries In New Delhi

On the third day, the Governor met Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani and other Adani Group executives to discuss Texas’ position as the energy capital of America, noting Texas' critical all-of-the-above energy strategy. Governor Abbott also joined executives from the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) and other tech company leaders from India to discuss growing and expanding India’s robust technology industry in Texas.

In the evening, Governor Abbott and the Texas delegation attended a reception hosted by the U.S. Commercial Service in India. During the reception, the Governor outlined Texas and India's interconnected economies, noting that in 2022 India was Texas’ 11th-largest trading partner, 10th largest export partner, and 11th-largest import partner.

Photos and video of Governor Abbott and the Texas delegation’s third day of the mission are available here.

Governor Abbott Highlights Texas’ Robust Technology Industry In New Delhi

On day four, Governor Abbott participated in a Texas-India economic partnership roundtable discussion hosted by the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum to discuss ways to bolster economic ties between Texas and India across a variety of industries, including energy and technology. The Governor emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships between democracies—like Texas and India—to preserve freedom and prosperity around the world.

Governor Abbott and the Texas delegation also met with HCLTech executives at the company's global headquarters in Noida. Noting Texas as the top tech and semiconductor exporting state in America, the Governor and HCLTech leaders discussed ways the company can expand current and new operations in Texas.

Later in the afternoon, the Governor met with the Minister of Commerce and Industry of India Piyush Goyal. The two leaders shared their mutual interest in strengthening economic ties between Texas and India, including more investment in information and communication technology and supporting more engineering and research at institutions of higher learning.

In the evening, Governor Abbott and the Texas delegation attended a reception with young business leaders from a diverse set of industries in India, including energy, technology, and finance.

Photos and video of Governor Abbott and the Texas delegation’s fourth day of the mission are available here.

Governor Abbott Champions Texas-India Economic Partnership At 7th India-U.S. Forum In New Delhi

On the final day of the mission, Governor Abbott met with External Affairs Minister of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. During the meeting, Governor Abbott and Minister Jaishankar explored continued collaboration between Texas and India across a variety of industries, including semiconductor manufacturing and aerospace technology.

Later, Governor Abbott delivered the keynote address at the 7th India-U.S. Forum hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and Ananta Centre in New Delhi. Addressing business and government leaders, the Governor discussed the historic capital investment by Indian companies, mentioning that over the last decade they have invested over $1.4 billion in capital through 59 projects, creating more than 10,300 good-paying jobs in Texas.

Photos and video of Governor Abbott and the Texas delegation’s final day of the mission are available here.

India is ninth among all nations for the number of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in Texas. According to Indian industry estimates, Texas is the most popular destination for Indian FDI capital investment and jobs created in the U.S. In the last decade, companies from India have invested $1.4 billion in capital investment through 59 projects in Texas, creating more than 10,300 jobs. In 2022, Texas’ total trade with India totaled $20.4 billion, making India the state’s 11th-largest total trade partner. That same year, Texas exports to India totaled $13.3 billion. Texas exports account for 28 percent of all U.S. exports to India.

The trip was sponsored and paid for by the Texas Economic Development Corporation, an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization responsible for marketing and promoting Texas as a premier business location. Along with the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office, these two organizations make up the cornerstone of Governor Abbott’s economic development agenda to build the Texas of tomorrow.