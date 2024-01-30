Compressor Oil Market Value to Reach US$ 11,001.4 Million by 2034: Amid Robust Industrial Growth Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The market size for compressor oil in the United States is anticipated to achieve a substantial figure, reaching US$ 1,409.9 million by the year 2034. Global demand for petroleum-derived products is escalating and the production capacity is also gradually increasing. Chemical & Petrochemicals sector is one of the largest consuming industries where compressor oils find their extensive usage.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sales of compressor oils are estimated to total US$ 6,513.7 million in 2024. The market is poised to expand at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period, reaching a valuation of US$ 11,001.4 million by 2034.



Synthetic oils remain a widely consumed oil type in the market. This is due to their excellent heat and wear resistance. The target segment is poised to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% during the assessment period.

East Asia is expected to dominate the global compressor oil market during the forecast period. It will likely hold 24.9% of the global market share in 2034. This is due to rapid industrial growth in countries like Japan, South Korea, and China.

The compressor oil industry is poised to exhibit steady growth during the assessment period. This is attributable to factors like:

Booming industrial sector

Rising adoption of HVAC systems in residential and industrial sectors

Increasing focus on energy efficiency

Growing popularity of bio-based compressor oils

Expanding infrastructure globally



The growing manufacturing and industrial sectors are leading to increased adoption of compressors and, consequently, compressor oils. Compressors are integral to various processes in industries such as automotive, electronics, and heavy machinery manufacturing, creating a consistent demand for high-quality compressor oils.

The growing adoption of HVAC systems in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is another prominent factor impacting compressor oil sales. This is because HVAC systems require the use of compressors and compressor oils essential for the proper lubrication and functioning of compressors.

The market is witnessing a gradual shift toward bio-based compressor oils due to growing environmental concerns and a rising need for environmentally friendly lubricants. Similarly, the development of advanced compressor oils with improved performance and better stability will benefit the market.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global market for compressor oils is projected to total US$ 11,001.4 million in 2034.

in 2034. Based on oil type, the synthetic oil segment is estimated to account for about 57.9% of the overall market size.

of the overall market size. By end-use industry, manufacturing & others segment is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% .

. China's market value is anticipated to total US$ 1,652.1 million in 2034.

in 2034. Demand for compressor oils in India is poised to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.

through 2034. Total compressor oil revenue in the United States is set to reach US$ 1,409.9 million by 2034.

“Compressor oil is essential for lubricating the moving parts of a compressor. Thus, growing usage of compressors across industries like manufacturing, automotive, and oil & gas will likely boost sales of compressor oils through 2034,” Opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

Leading compressor oil manufacturers listed in the report include

ExxonMobil Corporation

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Fuchs Petrolub SE

BP plc

TotalEnergies SE

Apar Industries Ltd.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Chevron Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation)

Repsol SA

Philips 66

Raj Petro Specialities Pvt. Ltd

Nynas AB

Valvoline, Inc.

Shell plc.

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.

The Dow Company



Key companies are concentrating on developing high-performance and environmentally friendly compressor oils to meet the evolving needs of end-use industries. They also use tactics like acquisitions, distribution agreements, facility expansions, partnerships, and mergers to strengthen their global footprint.

In May 2023 , Luberef signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with APAR Industries Limited to build a Compressor Oil/White Oil plant at the LubeHub, supporting the localization of specialty products in KSA.

, Luberef signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with APAR Industries Limited to build a Compressor Oil/White Oil plant at the LubeHub, supporting the localization of specialty products in KSA. In 2020, APAR introduced POWEROIL Press C 220 compounded compressor oil to provide optimal resistance to water washing while lubricating compressors handling wet gasses.

Market Segmentation

By Oil Type:

Synthetic Oil

Mineral Oil

Semi-Synthetic Oil

Bio-based Oil

By End-use:

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Power

HVAC-R

Manufacturing & Others



By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Compressors:

Air Compressors Reciprocating Rotary Screw Vane Type Centrifugal Axial

Refrigeration Reciprocating Scroll Screw



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



More Insights into the Compressor Oil Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global compressor oil market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on oil type, compressor, sales channel, end-use industry, and region.

