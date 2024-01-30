LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Fosse Bill Expands Construction Apprenticeship Opportunities for Incarcerated Individuals

OLYMPIA – Today, the House Community Safety, Justice, and Reentry Committee voted out House Bill 2084. Introduced by Rep. Mary Fosse (D-Everett), the legislation establishes an oversight committee tasked with expanding access to construction-related training programs in state correctional facilities and pathways to state registered apprenticeship programs for incarcerated persons.

This bipartisan legislation recognizes the crucial role employment plays in reducing recidivism and providing formerly incarcerated individuals with a second chance. Construction-trade apprenticeships present a unique opportunity for people with justice-involved backgrounds due to high workforce demand and the diverse career paths that offer a living wage.

“When it comes to helping people who have been incarcerated, finding employment quickly after release is a critical factor in breaking the cycle of recidivism,” said Rep. Fosse. “Construction-trade apprenticeships offer a chance for those seeking a second chance to build a meaningful career with a living wage where they can contribute meaningfully to our society.”

Key provisions of HB 2084 include creating an oversight committee comprised of representatives from key stakeholders, including the Department of Corrections, Labor and Industries, community colleges, construction trades, the Statewide Reentry Council, and individuals with lived experience. The committee will gather data, assess existing programs, and develop recommendations for improvement.

The goal of this work is to identify best practices for strategic and collaborative transition planning, necessary support for individuals completing construction-trade preparation programs, and to recommend ways to facilitate successful reentry and preparation for entry into state-registered apprenticeship programs upon release.

“Passing HB 2084 is a significant step towards ensuring incarcerated individuals have access to quality state-recognized construction pre-apprenticeship programs that lead to real career opportunities,” added Rep. Fosse. “By working together, we can dismantle barriers, provide essential support, and create pathways to success for those re-entering society.”

HB 2084 now moves to the House Appropriations Committee for further consideration.