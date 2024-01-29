22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Ohmer circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





29 January 2024





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis city) is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steven Ohmer, effective April 17, 2024.





The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.





Application material are linked below.









Applications, including Page 1 confidential information, must be received by the chairperson no later than 5 p.m., February 23, 2024, via e-mail only to 22ndJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov , although earlier submission is encouraged.





The commission expects to conduct interviews March 27 and 28, 2024, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street in St. Louis. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees for the vacancy to be submitted to the governor.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Devoti; Eva Frazer; Chris Goodson; and Erica Slater.









Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the application deadline closes.





Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300