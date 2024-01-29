Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,242 in the last 365 days.

22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Ohmer circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis


29 January 2024


ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis city) is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steven Ohmer, effective April 17, 2024. 


The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.


Application material are linked below.



Applications, including Page 1 confidential information, must be received by the chairperson no later than 5 p.m., February 23, 2024, via e-mail only to 22ndJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov, although earlier submission is encouraged.


The commission expects to conduct interviews March 27 and 28, 2024, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street in St. Louis. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees for the vacancy to be submitted to the governor.


The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Devoti; Eva Frazer; Chris Goodson; and Erica Slater.



Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the application deadline closes.


Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

You just read:

22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Ohmer circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more