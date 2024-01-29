Attorney General Bonta Files Felony Charges Against Lamb Fuels and its Management in Hazardous Waste Fuel Scheme

SAN DIEGO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the filing of felony charges against the corporation of Lamb Fuels, Inc. (Lamb Fuels), the owner of Lamb Fuels and two employees for illegally treating and transporting hazardous waste throughout California. It is alleged that the defendants collected waste fuel gathered at scrapyards and sold it to gas stations from 2012 to 2021. These gas stations were primarily located in environmental justice communities and consumers unknowingly paid for and placed waste fuel into their vehicles. Waste fuel contains contaminants that may harm vehicles and the environment. The charges are the result of an investigation by the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) and will be prosecuted by the California Department of Justice (DOJ)'s Division of Criminal Law, Special Prosecutions Section.

"California is a beautiful state to live in and we want to keep it that way," said Attorney General Rob Bonta. "Environmental crimes hurt affected communities, and this is why we have strong regulations in place to protect the environmental integrity of our great state and its residents. It is imperative we hold violators accountable for hazardous environmental crimes and the damage they cause.”

"We have zero tolerance for people who knowingly and recklessly violate our hazardous waste laws, which are some of the strongest in the country," said DTSC Director Meredith Williams. "We are appalled by the gross negligence of Lamb Fuels and its management, who have demonstrated complete disregard for the environment and public safety.”

The complaint alleges that the defendants, acting from their headquarters in San Diego County, directed Lamb Fuels’ truck drivers to pick up waste fuel from multiple scrapyards per day, illegally treat it, and deliver it to gas stations. The waste fuel consisted of contaminated fuel drained from wrecked and abandoned vehicles. Lamb Fuels, operating without permits to treat and transport hazardous waste, grossly profited from this widespread scheme.

The criminal complaint alleges one felony count of conspiracy to commit the crime of transportation of hazardous waste to facilities without permits or at unauthorized points, 19 felony counts of treatment of hazardous waste at facilities without permits or at unauthorized points, and 18 felony counts of transportation of hazardous waste to facilities without permits or at unauthorized points.

It is important to note that criminal charges are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.

A copy of the complaint can be found here.