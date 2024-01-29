News Item

Minnesota Judicial Branch to offer Valentine’s Day weddings

Posted: Monday, January 29, 2024

Cupid will make a stop at the Minnesota Judicial Branch this Valentine’s Day, as judges in three counties perform free Valentine’s Day weddings.

Ramsey County District Court in St. Paul plans to make eight judges available to perform weddings over the noon hour on Feb. 14. This is the first year Ramsey County has participated in performing multiple Valentine’s Day weddings.

“We saw the positive impact Hennepin County’s Valentine’s Day weddings had on the community and wanted to extend the same opportunity,” said Ramsey County Judge Sophia Vuelo. “It’s a wonderful way to deepen humanity and celebrate Valentine’s Day, as well as remind people in Ramsey County and throughout our state that the court system is here for them.”

Hennepin County District Court typically performs weddings on Valentines Day and will do so again this year. However, all 24 of its wedding slots currently are filled. Ramsey County will perform 32 weddings over the noon hour and has many slots still open.

St. Louis County District Court in Duluth will have one judge available to perform weddings if couples would like to get married on Valentine’s Day. Likewise, Judge Michelle Anderson at the St. Louis County District Court in Virginia also will marry couples on Feb. 14.

“Performing weddings is one of the highlights of my job,” Judge Anderson said. “Valentine’s Day gives me an opportunity to share in the joy of couples in my area.”

Couples do not need to reside in the county in which they plan to marry. However, they must have a valid marriage license in that county before a wedding can be performed.

To get married in Ramsey County District Court on Valentine’s Day, couples must fill out a registration form and have a valid marriage license from the Ramsey County Vital Records Office.

To marry in St. Louis County District Court in Duluth or Virginia, couples must obtain a marriage license from St. Louis County and schedule a wedding appointment with a judge by calling (218) 221-7682 for a Duluth wedding or (218) 305-7039 for a Virginia wedding.

