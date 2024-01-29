Implications of Generative AI on U.S. National Security National Conference

U.S. Military, Policy, and the Technology Experts Explore How Generative AI is Reshaping National Security in a Jan. 31 Conference Hosted by The Catholic University of America with Support from Leidos

Washington, D. C., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The explosive growth of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has significant implications for U.S. national security, yet the conversation around this topic has been fragmented.

Now national military, policy, and technology professionals will delve deeply into how AI is reshaping the national security landscape during a Jan. 31 public conversation, “ Generative AI and National Security .” A keynote and panel conversations will cover the short- and medium-term implications of generative AI for America’s national security.

The free event is sponsored and hosted by The Catholic University of America, with the support of Leidos, a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader.

“We have a collective responsibility to shape the future of AI to ensure that it is completely at the service of humankind, and that requires us to make tough decisions to safeguard our nation’s interests while respecting ethics and risk,” said Peter Kilpatrick, president of Catholic University. “We are proud to host this conference. As a Catholic research university, we have a special mission to engage with the most challenging issues both technologically as well as with regard to the common good.”

"At Leidos, we remain at the forefront of developing trusted, mission-focused AI and harnessing AI’s power to address real-world challenges,” said Ron Keesing, senior vice president of Technology Integration at Leidos, who will offer the day’s opening remarks. “AI's rapid evolution, and particularly the rise of generative AI like Open AI’s ChatGPT, is transforming the national security field. Fostering responsible, inclusive discussions on generative AI, especially regarding ethics and security, is critical to navigating obstacles and providing solutions in this ever-changing landscape."

Keynote and Conversation

Michael Kratsios, managing director at Scale AI

Moderator: Jamil Jaffer, executive director, National Security Institute, Antonin Scalia Law School of George Mason University

Panel: The State of AI

Susama Agarwala, associate research director for Trustworthy AI, Two Six Technologies

Thomas Boggs, AI/ML Accelerator chief engineer, Leidos

Capt. Xavier Lugo, Algorithmic Warfare Division Chief for Artificial Intelligence Scaffolding/Integration, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, Department of Defense

Moderator: Jonathan Askonas, assistant professor of politics, The Catholic University of America

Panel: National Security and Civil Society Implications

Kiril Avramov, co-director of the Global Disinformation Lab, University of Texas at Austin

Olga Belogolova, director of the Emerging Technologies Initiative, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS)

Renée DiResta, research manager, Stanford Internet Observatory

Moderator: Josh Goldstein, research fellow, Center for Security and Emerging Technology, Georgetown University

Panel: Military Implications of Generative AI

Emelia Probasco, senior fellow, Center for Security and Emerging Technology, Georgetown University

Mundy Reimer, principal investigator, Generative AI for Explainability project, and R&D scientist, Leidos Dynetics

Tyler Sweatt, CEO, Second Front Systems

Mark Stewart, director of national security for U.S. Government Affairs, Microsoft

Moderator: Jonathan Askonas, assistant professor of politics, The Catholic University of America

Panel: AI Governance: Implications for National Security

Jeff Alstott, senior information scientist and professor of policy analysis, RAND Corporation, Pardee RAND Graduate School

Mark Beall, CEO & co-founder, Gladstone AI

Joe Chapa, chief responsible AI ethics officer and DoD Liaison to SCSP, United States Air Force

Tifani O’Brien, vice president, AI/ML Accelerator lead, Leidos

Moderator: Samuel Hammond, senior economist, Foundation for American Innovation

“Generative AI and National Security” is open to the media. Interviews with event organizers and participants can be arranged upon request.

