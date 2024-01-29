American Academy of Ophthalmology Issues Warning on the Dangers of Eye Color-Changing Procedures

SAN FRANCISCO — The American Academy of Ophthalmology is warning the public against two eye color-changing surgeries that are trending on social media: iris implant surgery and a laser surgery that inserts pigment into the cornea. Both of these surgeries carry serious risks for vision loss and complications. These risks and complications should be fully disclosed to patients. Patients contemplating these procedures for cosmetic reasons alone must weigh these serious risks against the potential gain.

Iris implants have been FDA approved for patients who are missing part or all of their iris, the colored part of the eye, due to injury or a birth defect. Surgery involves inserting an artificial iris made of silicone through a slit that has been cut into the eye at the edge of the cornea. Then the artificial iris is unfolded inside of the eye and adjusted to cover the natural iris.

Patients who have the procedure for medical reasons also risk complications from implant surgery, but the benefits of gaining an iris may outweigh their risks. Serious complications have been reported in patients receiving iris implants for cosmetic reasons, even requiring removal of the implant.

Potential complications of iris implant surgery include:

Reduced vision or blindness;

Light sensitivity;

Elevated pressure inside the eye that can lead to glaucoma, a potentially blinding disease;

Cataract, or clouding of the eye's naturally clear lens;

Injury to the cornea, the clear outer area of the eye that focuses light and makes vision possible. If severe enough, a corneal transplant may be needed;

Inflammation of the iris or areas around it, leading to pain, blurred vision and tearing.

Keratopigmentation, also referred to as eye tattooing, is surgery performed on the cornea itself. The natural cornea is crystal clear and shows the color of the iris underneath it inside the eye. Keratopigmentation involves using a needle or a laser to create space in the cornea itself, into which a color pigment is injected, permanently changing the cornea from clear to opaque and covering over the natural iris color inside.

Possible risks include:

Damage to the cornea that can lead to cloudiness, warpage, fluid leakage and vision loss;

Light sensitivity;

Reaction to the dye, which can cause inflammation, uveitis or blood vessel growth into the cornea;

Bacterial or fungal infection, which can produce corneal scarring and vision loss;

Uneven distribution of the dye;

Leakage of the dye into the eye;

Color fading due to the dye moving or leaking into the eye.

“Don’t think that these surgeries carry no risk,” said JoAnn A. Giaconi, MD, clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. “No surgery is free of risk. With purely cosmetic surgeries on the eye, it’s just not worth the risk when it comes to your good vision.”

The Academy advises that the safest way to change eye color is to find out if you are a suitable candidate for colored contact lenses, which should only be worn as prescribed, dispensed, and fitted by a qualified eye health professional.

