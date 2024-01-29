Governor Newsom To Congress: Act Now On Tijuana River Crisis

Published: Jan 29, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom reaffirmed the critical importance of federal funding to solve the ongoing crisis in the Tijuana River Valley. The Governor reiterated that Congress must approve the $310 million that President Biden included in his emergency supplemental appropriations bill to address contamination in the cross-border river.



More than 300,000 Californians live in proximity to the polluted river. For nearly a century, residents in the valley have suffered from raw sewage in the water, on the beaches, and in the air. Recent studies continue to warn of the health impacts and other threats spread from sewage, garbage and toxic chemicals. Just this week, storms caused an estimated 14.5 billion gallons of raw sewage to flow from Mexico into California.



Only federal dollars can fix the federal South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant, and it’s critical that Congress fund these long-overdue repairs to address this crisis.



Governor Newsom has worked in partnership with the Biden-Harris Administration, the San Diego County delegation, Senators Padilla and Butler, Senate pro Tem Atkins, and other state and local leaders to ask Congress for this $310 million to repair the facility and spend the money that’s already appropriated while expediting construction timelines. The Newsom Administration has invested $32.2 million in state funding to help clean up the area. Now, it’s time for Congress to act.



A copy of the letter can be found here.

