Judge Receives Award for Service to Northwest Ohio

Judge Duhart accepting the Drum Major Award from the Catholic Diocese of Toledo.

Sixth District Court of Appeals Judge Myron C. Duhart’s dedication to the Toledo area was recently recognized with a distinguished honor.



Judge Duhart received the Drum Major Award from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo. The accolade is given to a person within the diocese’s 19-county area in northwest Ohio who exemplifies the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr.



For nearly 30 years, the award has paid tribute to those who call for peace when there is conflict, serve the disenfranchised in their community, and strive for racial equality. The name of the award comes from a speech by King where he said, “If you want to say that I was a drum major, say that I was a drum major for justice. Say that I was a drum major for peace.”



The Sixth District has its principal seat in Toledo and hears appeals cases arising in the common pleas courts serving Erie, Fulton, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams, and Wood counties.



“It’s an unbelievable honor to be recognized as someone who demonstrates the values and teachings of Dr. King,” said Judge Duhart.



He credits his grandmother who raised him and his service in the U.S. Army for reinforcing in him the importance of service.



The judge is an active volunteer serving his community in leadership positions for multiple charitable organizations, including the Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation, the Frederick Douglas Community Center, and the Salvation Army. He has also been a past president for the Toledo Bar Association, Thurgood Marshall Law Association, and the University of Toledo College of Law Alumni Board of Governors.