Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI will share expertise in Immersive Workshop on Fostering Alignment Between Tribal Government and Business Operations at RavingNEXT Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming RavingNEXT conference is set to host a groundbreaking session with critical insights by Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI (Quick Custom Intelligence), on forging a strong connection between Tribal government and senior gaming operators. Scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 5:15 PM at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant Oklahoma, this immersive and interactive workshop will explore a range of tools and strategies to harmonize objectives across organizational channels. Attendees will uncover five pivotal areas that hold the key to enhancing communication and collaboration between senior operators and Tribal Council.



Andrew Cardno, with his wealth of knowledge and experience, will guide attendees through an insightful journey, offering practical insights into improving relationships, communication, and collaboration between Tribal governments and senior gaming operators.

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming workshop, saying, "I am honored to be part of this crucial conversation. In today's ever-changing business landscape, the alignment between Tribal government and senior gaming operators is pivotal. This workshop will provide practical tools and strategies to enhance this alignment, ultimately leading to more successful and sustainable operations within Tribal communities."

Deana Scott, CEO of Raving, the organization behind the RavingNEXT conference, also shared her thoughts on the workshop, stating, "We are thrilled to have Andrew Cardno’s expertise as part of this immersive session at RavingNEXT. At Raving, we believe that effective communication and collaboration are the cornerstones of success in the gaming industry. This workshop aligns perfectly with our mission to empower Tribal governments and gaming operators with the knowledge and resources they need to thrive."

The Fostering Alignment Between Tribal Government and Business Operations workshop promises to be a highlight of the RavingNEXT conference, providing attendees with actionable insights and strategies to strengthen relationships between Tribal governments and senior gaming operators. To register for the workshop and learn more about the RavingNEXT conference, please visit https://ravingnext.com.

ABOUT Raving

Raving was founded in 1998 and is a Native-owned, women-managed organization. For over two decades, Raving has partnered with over 152 Tribal Nations and enterprises and 71 commercial properties along with First Nations throughout Canada and internationally in Europe and Asia. From years on the casino floor, we understand all aspects of your gaming and resort operations and the challenges and sticky situations gaming executives face. We pride ourselves on building custom programs tailored to your needs, utilizing evidence-based methodologies to identify the root cause and create lasting solutions.

Our team of over 20 strategic partners, all experienced gaming and hospitality professionals, support Tribal organizations and commercial casinos worldwide in strategically improving their overall operations. Raving produces several events and publications including Raving Host and Player Development Conference; Raving NEXT: Indian Gaming Analytics and Marketing Conference; Casino Marketing and Technology Conference; Tribal Gaming & Hospitality Magazine. Visit www.betravingknows.com or call 775-329-7864 to find out more about Raving’s products and services.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 160 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: 858-299-5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications.

Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.