Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,257 in the last 365 days.

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFHI”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (the “Bank”) and Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”), released its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Highlights from the 2023 fourth quarter results include the following:

  • Fourth quarter net income of $2.8 million, or $1.22 per diluted share compared to fourth quarter 2022 net income of $2.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share. Year-to-date net income of $11.1 million or $4.91 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $199,000 or $(0.09) per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Net interest income of $5.9 million for both the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022. For the year, net interest income was $22.7 million compared to $22.0 million for the same twelve-month period in 2022.
  • Return on average assets of 2.16% and 2.31% for the three and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2023, compared to 2.15% and -0.05% for the same periods in 2022.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 13.97% and 14.92% for the three and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2023, compared to 14.23% and -0.29% for the same periods in 2022.

The fourth quarter of 2023 continued to show positive results from an effort to improve efficiency as the Company continues to streamline operations and reduce overhead costs. The efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 63.7% compared to 83.5% for the same period in 2022. It should be noted that the 2023 fourth quarter was impacted by a $582,000 recovery of litigation-related expenses from a lawsuit settled in the third quarter of 2022. However, that was offset in part by a decision by the Company to fully accrue $288,000 of contractually obligated consulting-related expenses for a software product at Windsor that will not be put into use. Excluding those nonrecurring items, fourth quarter 2023 noninterest expenses still reflected an improvement of $2.4 million or 24% period over period. Total noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was down $19.5 million or 38% from 2022 to 2023 resulting in an efficiency ratio of 65.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 101.1% for the same period in 2022. Excluding the 2022 litigation expense recognized in the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expenses for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 would have been $40.8 million and the efficiency ratio would have been 81.2% for an improvement in 2023 of $9.5 million or 23%.

In reflecting on the fourth quarter of 2023, Marc McConnell, Chairman, President, and CEO of IFHI, stated: “During 2023, the Company faced a myriad of obstacles including the unexpected loss of our founding CEO, the termination of an anticipated merger, and an unprecedented level of volatility in the community banking landscape. However, from a financial standpoint, this year was a triumph for our organization. We exceeded $11 million in net income for the year and posted a 2.31% Return on Average Assets which far exceeded the national industry averages. Our outstanding return for the year reflected the success of our right-sizing measures and the resilience of our operations. We were very pleased to be recognized in the Top 50 companies on the OTC-QX market for the year for overall performance, especially in light of the unexpected and significant challenges IFHI faced. I am proud of the proactive strategic leadership that empowered the company to achieve such impressive results this year and of our strategic plan’s performance. As we embrace this next year, we move forward with renewed confidence in our team, our plan, and our potential to strengthen the organization through the next chapter.”

BALANCE SHEET
At December 31, 2023, the Company’s total assets were $547.6 million, net loans held for investment were $352.8 million, loans held for sale (“HFS”) were $40.4 million, total deposits were $435.7 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI was $100.3 million. Compared with December 31, 2022, total assets increased $99.7 million or 22%, net loans held for investment increased $58.7 million or 20%, HFS loans increased $6.1 million or 18%, total deposits increased $122.6 million or 39%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI increased $12.8 million or 15%. Cash and cash equivalents increased $29.7 million or 87% since the prior year-end. The Bank has continued to see growth in loans held for investment primarily as a result of activity in the Government Guaranteed Lending (“GGL”) type loans. At December 31, 2023, noninterest bearing deposits had decreased by $16.1 million or 15% since December 31, 2022, resulting largely from the Company’s decision to discontinue banking two industries the Company had previously targeted. The increase in total shareholders’ equity since December 31, 2022, was primarily associated with earnings. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity for the available-for-sale investment portfolio has improved by $181,000 during the 12-month period ended December 31, 2023 as a result of changing rate expectations. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity was $2.3 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $2.1 million at December 31, 2023. The Company does not have any investments in its portfolio treated as held-to-maturity being carried at cost.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY STRENGTH
At December 31, 2023, the regulatory capital ratios of the Bank exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

  "Well Capitalized"
Minimum		 Basel III Fully
Phased-In		 West Town
Bank & Trust
Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 7.00% 14.12%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 8.50% 14.12%
Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 10.50% 15.37%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 4.00% 12.00%
       

Primarily as a result of net income, the Company’s book value per common share increased from $38.69 as of December 31, 2022, to $43.72 at December 31, 2023. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) also increased from $30.36 as of December 31, 2022, to $35.80 at December 31, 2023, primarily as a result of net income.

Total deposits have increased by $122.6 million since December 31, 2022 primarily due to a successful retail CD campaign which accounted for $98.8 million of the increase. The Bank funds its loan growth primarily with a blend of customer deposits and wholesale funding and has a wide variety of customers and industries in its portfolio. The Bank also offers services that provide FDIC coverage for its customers in excess of the $250,000 per depositor limit. As of December 31, 2023, the average deposit account size was $103,000, and uninsured deposits excluding those required for debt service were $50.7 million or roughly 11.5% of total deposits.

The Bank’s primary on-balance sheet liquidity consists of cash and cash equivalents along with unpledged available-for-sale investment securities, which totaled $67.4 million as of December 31, 2023. Additionally, the Bank maintains fully collateralized credit facilities with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve. As of December 31, 2023, the FHLB credit facility had an available borrowing capacity of $75.5 million with no outstanding balance. The Federal Reserve had an available borrowing capacity of $47,000 with no outstanding balance. In addition, the Bank had $18.5 million in additional borrowing capacity with other financial institutions. In aggregate, total primary on-balance sheet liquidity and total available borrowing capacity was 318% of the amount of uninsured deposits (excluding those required for debt service) as of December 31, 2023.  

Additionally, the Bank’s business model includes the origination and sale of GGL loans, a process that occurs each month and can be accelerated or slowed down based on the Bank’s current funding needs. At December 31, 2023, the Bank had $40.4 million in loans available for sale, which could generate additional liquidity as needed.

ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio increased from 1.04% at December 31, 2022, to 3.00% at December 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023 increased $11.8 million or 258% as compared to December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily related to one relationship for $7.4 million secured by a property with a value of approximately $12.0 million. We believe there is strong secondary support of the guarantors, and the Bank has not reserved against the loan given the estimated value of the collateral securing the loan. The Bank held $101,000 in foreclosed assets as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

During the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $500,000 and ($150,000), respectively. The Company recorded $306,000 in net recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $149,000 in net recoveries for the same period in 2022. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

  (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22
Nonaccrual loans $ 16,303   $ 13,887   $ 5,586   $ 4,485   $ 4,552  
Foreclosed assets   101     101     315     315     101  
90 days past due and still accruing   -     320     476     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 16,404   $ 14,308   $ 6,377   $ 4,800   $ 4,653  
           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (306 ) $ (43 ) $ 86   $ 376   $ (149 )
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total          
  average portfolio loans   -0.34 %   -0.05 %   0.11 %   0.49 %   -0.20 %
           
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets   3.00 %   2.87 %   1.32 %   1.03 %   1.04 %
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net          
  of allowance   4.62 %   4.17 %   1.90 %   1.43 %   1.55 %
Ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total loans (1)   1.93 %   1.77 %   1.87 %   1.88 %   2.23 %
           
  (1) Does not include the Company's reserve for unfunded commitments        
         

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, decreased $4,000 or less than 1% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022. Loan yields increased from 7.69% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 8.54% for the same period in 2023. The increase in yield from the prior year reflected the impact of rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during that 12-month period in response to current economic conditions, as well as a change in loan mix. Overall cost of funds increased from 0.98% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 3.33% for the same period in 2023 as average retail and brokered certificate of deposit (“CD”) rates trended up and new CDs were originated at higher market rates. Net interest margin declined from 6.35% during the three months ended December 31, 2022, to 5.26% for the same period in 2023; however, the impact of that decrease was lessened by a period-over-period increase in average earning assets of $76.7 million.  

Net interest income increased from $22.0 million in 2022 to $22.7 million in 2023. The increase of $760,000 or 3% in the comparative year periods was due to an increase in average loan volume slightly offset by a decrease in net interest margin. Average loans increased from $331.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 to $400.5 million for the same period in 2023. Net interest margin during those same periods decreased from 5.94% in 2022 to 5.47% in 2023.

  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22   12/31/23 12/31/22
Average balances:                
Loans $    400,502 $    373,847 $    357,272 $    345,651 $    331,508   $    369,318 $    314,400
Available-for-sale securities        19,709        18,609        18,208        17,691        17,446          18,554        19,877
Other interest-bearing balances        25,821        26,670        29,445        28,998        20,367          27,734        35,108
Total interest-earning assets      446,032      419,126      404,925      392,340      369,321        415,606      369,385
Total assets      510,760      484,190      472,169      460,412      436,695        481,883      435,453
                 
Noninterest-bearing deposits        79,986        80,390        78,676        98,555      113,851          84,402        97,863
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
Interest-bearing deposits      314,726      300,109      288,972      251,281      212,069        288,772      231,247
Borrowings          5,326             761          4,505        10,222          8,913            5,204          6,504
Total interest-bearing liabilities      320,052      300,870      293,477      261,503      220,982        293,976      237,751
Common shareholders' equity        97,314        95,362        91,281        88,574        84,831          93,133        88,509
Tangible common equity (1)       79,026        76,907        72,661        69,788        65,879          74,596        69,295
                 
Interest income/expense:                
Loans $        8,623 $        7,877 $        7,511 $        6,997 $        6,422   $      31,008 $      23,479
Available-for-sale securities             115             146             133             120               64               514             362
Interest-bearing balances and other             526             345             392             319             257            1,582             557
Total interest income          9,264          8,368          8,036          7,436          6,743          33,104        24,398
Deposits          3,243          2,743          2,445          1,696             735          10,127          2,312
Borrowings             110               10               56               85               93               261             130
Total interest expense          3,353          2,753          2,501          1,781             828          10,388          2,442
Net interest income $        5,911 $        5,615 $        5,535 $        5,655 $        5,915   $      22,716 $      21,956
                 
  (1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.            

 

  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22   12/31/23 12/31/22
Average yields and costs:                
Loans 8.54% 8.36% 8.43% 8.21% 7.69%   8.40% 7.47%
Available-for-sale securities 2.33% 3.14% 2.92% 2.71% 1.47%   2.77% 1.82%
Interest-bearing balances and other 8.08% 5.13% 5.34% 4.46% 5.01%   5.70% 1.59%
Total interest-earning assets 8.24% 7.92% 7.96% 7.69% 7.24%   7.97% 6.61%
Interest-bearing deposits 4.09% 3.63% 3.39% 2.74% 1.38%   3.51% 1.00%
Borrowings 8.19% 5.21% 4.99% 3.37% 4.14%   5.02% 2.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4.16% 3.63% 3.42% 2.76% 1.49%   3.53% 1.03%
Cost of funds 3.33% 2.86% 2.70% 2.01% 0.98%   2.75% 0.73%
Net interest margin 5.26% 5.32% 5.48% 5.85% 6.35%   5.47% 5.94%
                 

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $5.4 million compared to $5.9 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in government guaranteed lending revenue quarter-over-quarter offset by an increase in the income of Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company and an increase in the value of marketable equity securities.

Specific items to note with respect to the most recently completed quarter include:

  • Windsor, which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had loan processing and servicing revenue totaling $3.2 million, an increase of $331,000 or 12% as compared to the $2.8 million in income earned during the prior fourth quarter.
  • Government Guaranteed Lending revenue was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $782,000 or 37% in comparison to the $2.1 million of revenues for the same period in 2022.  
  • The Company recorded an increase in the fair value of marketable equity securities of $578,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023 to reflect the value of warrants held in Dogwood State Bank.

On a year-to-date basis, noninterest income has decreased $3.5 million or 12%. The decrease is primarily the result of the difference in each period’s mark-to-market income adjustment on the Company’s equity investment in Dogwood State Bank due to successful capital raises for Dogwood in the first quarter of both years. The capital raises helped to establish new market values. The prior year’s first quarter had a positive mark-to-market of $6.0 million compared to $2.6 million for the current year.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $7.2 million, a decrease of $2.7 million or 27%, from $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Most notably, compensation expense decreased $1.6 million or 26% going from $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 down to $4.6 million for the same period in 2023. In addition, other operating expenses decreased from $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $720,000 for the same period in 2023. The decrease primarily reflected a recovery of $582,000 worth of previously paid litigation expenses, which were recognized in the third quarter of 2022 in connection with the Company’s agreement to settle the litigation.   

Loan and special asset related expenses, which tend to fluctuate unexpectedly, increased by $570,000 or 1000% from $57,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $627,000 for the same period in 2023.

The result of the decrease in total noninterest expense was a significant improvement in the efficiency ratio, which decreased from 83.5% during the fourth quarter of 2022 to 63.7% for the same period in 2023.  

On a year-to-date basis, noninterest expenses decreased from $50.8 million for the twelve months ended December 32, 2022 to $31.3 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $19.5 million or 38%. Other operating expenses was the biggest driver in the overall decrease, which declined by $11.1 million period-over-period again reflecting the impact of the litigation expense recognized in the third quarter of 2022. Compensation expense was a secondary driver of the decrease in total noninterest expenses, declining to $19.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $26.4 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of $6.4 million or 24%.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan service provider that offers community banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced U.S. Small Business Association (“SBA”) 7(a) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) lending platform. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; that the value realized upon the sale of any foreclosed assets may be less than anticipated, whether due to change in collateral value, inaccurate valuation assumptions or otherwise; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, our strategic initiatives, and regulatory response to these developments; adverse results (including judgments, costs, fines, reputational harm, financial settlements and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory proceedings, investigations, or similar matters, or developments related thereto; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources, including non-bank financial service providers, such as Fintechs. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.        

Consolidated Balance Sheets          
                 
        Ending Balance
  (In thousands, unaudited) 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 3,541   $ 5,019   $ 3,582   $ 6,986   $ 7,553  
Interest-bearing deposits   60,166     28,746     39,258     21,224     26,430  
  Total cash and cash equivalents   63,707     33,765     42,840     28,210     33,983  
Interest-bearing time deposits   -     -     750     999     999  
Available-for-sale securities   22,668     17,827     18,977     17,504     17,712  
Marketable equity securities   19,597     19,980     19,980     19,980     17,982  
Loans held for sale   40,424     37,857     33,232     39,088     34,302  
Loans held for investment   359,729     346,842     325,673     319,465     300,764  
  Allowance for credit losses   (6,936 )   (6,128 )   (6,086 )   (6,011 )   (6,709 )
    Loans held for investment, net   352,793     340,714     319,587     313,454     294,055  
Premises and equipment, net   3,756     3,910     3,960     4,041     4,098  
Foreclosed assets   101     101     315     315     101  
Loan servicing assets   3,966     3,813     3,717     3,604     3,715  
Bank-owned life insurance   4,688     4,663     5,087     5,053     5,357  
Accrued interest receivable   3,754     3,664     3,280     3,090     2,997  
Goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161  
Other intangible assets, net   5,018     5,184     5,350     5,517     5,682  
Other assets   13,930     14,570     11,872     13,243     13,719  
      Total assets $ 547,563   $ 499,209   $ 482,108   $ 467,259   $ 447,863  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
  Noninterest-bearing $ 90,194   $ 84,901   $ 82,272   $ 76,554   $ 106,255  
  Interest-bearing   345,483     307,467     296,805     279,735     206,872  
    Total deposits   435,677     392,368     379,077     356,289     313,127  
Borrowings   -     -     -     10,000     30,000  
Accrued interest payable   1,346     1,042     1,014     806     379  
Other liabilities   10,209     9,409     7,655     10,101     17,600  
  Total liabilities   447,232     402,819     387,746     377,196     361,106  
Shareholders' equity:          
Common stock, voting   2,273     2,275     2,231     2,231     2,239  
Common stock, non-voting   22     22     22     22     22  
Additional paid in capital   25,809     25,503     25,253     25,137     24,916  
Retained earnings   74,347     71,565     69,165     65,570     62,611  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,120 )   (2,975 )   (2,309 )   (2,198 )   (2,301 )
  Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity   100,331     96,390     94,362     90,762     87,487  
Noncontrolling interest   -     -     -     (699 )   (730 )
  Total shareholders' equity   100,331     96,390     94,362     90,063     86,757  
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 547,563   $ 499,209   $ 482,108   $ 467,259   $ 447,863  
                 


Consolidated Statements of Income              
                 
  (In thousands except per Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  share data; unaudited) 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22   12/31/23 12/31/22
Interest income                
Loans $ 8,623   $ 7,877 $ 7,511   $ 6,997 $ 6,422     $ 31,008 $ 23,479  
Available-for-sale securities and other   641     491   525     439   321       2,096   919  
Total interest income   9,264     8,368   8,036     7,436   6,743       33,104   24,398  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits   3,243     2,743   2,445     1,696   735       10,127   2,312  
Interest on borrowings   110     10   56     85   93       261   130  
Total interest expense   3,353     2,753   2,501     1,781   828       10,388   2,442  
Net interest income   5,911     5,615   5,535     5,655   5,915       22,716   21,956  
Provision for credit losses   500     50   130     565   (150 )     1,245   810  
Noninterest income                
Loan processing and servicing                
revenue   3,180     2,779   2,660     2,439   2,849       11,058   9,592  
Mortgage   -     -   -     -   99       -   1,815  
Government guaranteed lending   1,313     1,953   3,576     904   2,095       7,746   8,199  
SBA documentation preparation fees   -     -   -     -   2       -   352  
Service charges on deposits   35     41   52     133   240       261   644  
Bank-owned life insurance   25     128   34     555   26       742   111  
Change in fair value of marketable                
equity securities   578     -   -     1,998   -       2,576   5,994  
Other noninterest income   231     152   1,434     566   549       2,383   1,576  
Total noninterest income   5,362     5,053   7,756     6,595   5,860   -   24,766   28,283  
Noninterest expense                
Compensation   4,583     4,403   5,379     5,581   6,168       19,946   26,380  
Occupancy and equipment   355     314   318     344   303       1,331   1,303  
Loan and special asset expenses   627     664   346     293   57       1,930   2,155  
Professional services   (161 )   433   446     448   676       1,166   1,925  
Data processing   252     233   247     265   272       997   1,055  
Software   492     446   469     469   467       1,876   1,778  
Communications   50     65   68     78   83       261   349  
Advertising   99     108   174     248   211       629   998  
Amortization of intangibles   166     166   166     166   169       664   679  
Merger related expenses   -     -   61     116   192       177   753  
Other operating expenses   720     591   486     489   1,236       2,286   13,396  
Total noninterest expense   7,183     7,423   8,160     8,497   9,834       31,263   50,771  
Income (loss) before income taxes   3,590     3,195   5,001     3,188   2,091       14,974   (1,342 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   808     795   1,416     778   (454 )     3,797   (1,205 )
Net income (loss)   2,782     2,400   3,585     2,410   2,545       11,177   (137 )
Noncontrolling interest   -     -   (10 )   58   182       48   62  
Net income (loss) attributable                
    to IFH, Inc. $ 2,782   $ 2,400 $ 3,595   $ 2,352 $ 2,363     $ 11,129 $ (199 )
                 
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.24   $ 1.08 $ 1.62   $ 1.06 $ 1.08     $ 5.00 $ (0.09 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.22   $ 1.06 $ 1.60   $ 1.04 $ 1.04     $ 4.91 $ (0.09 )
Weighted average common shares                
outstanding   2,244     2,224   2,220     2,211   2,194       2,225   2,178  
Diluted average common shares                
outstanding   2,284     2,265   2,252     2,265   2,267       2,266   2,257  
                 


Performance Ratios                
                   
    Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
    12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22   12/31/23 12/31/22
PER COMMON SHARE                
  Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.24   $ 1.08   $ 1.62   $ 1.06   $ 1.08     $ 5.00   $ (0.09 )
  Diluted earnings (loss) per common share   1.22     1.06     1.60     1.04     1.04       4.91     (0.09 )
  Book value per common share   43.72     41.98     41.90     40.28     38.69       43.72     38.69  
  Tangible book value per common share (2)   35.80     33.99     33.68     31.99     30.36       35.80     30.36  
                   
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)                
  Return on average assets   2.16 %   1.97 %   3.05 %   2.07 %   2.15 %     2.31 %   -0.05 %
  Return on average common shareholders'                
    equity   11.34 %   9.98 %   15.80 %   10.77 %   11.05 %     11.95 %   -0.22 %
  Return on average tangible common                
    equity (2)   13.97 %   12.38 %   19.84 %   13.67 %   14.23 %     14.92 %   -0.29 %
  Net interest margin   5.26 %   5.32 %   5.48 %   5.85 %   6.35 %     5.47 %   5.94 %
  Efficiency ratio (1)   63.7 %   69.6 %   61.4 %   69.4 %   83.5 %     65.8 %   101.1 %
                   
    (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest
          income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities.          
                   
    (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures              
                 

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of December 31, 2023, were as follows:

    % of
    Commercial
(Dollars in millions) Amount Loans
Solar electric power generation $ 84.8 27%
Power and communication line and related structures construction   65.6 21%
Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)   15.2 5%
Other activities related to real estate   11.9 4%
Postharvest Crop Activities   8.6 3%
Biomass electric power generation   8.2 3%
Colleges, universities and professional schools   7.5 2%
Lessors of other real estate property   7.4 2%
Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings   6.6 2%
Assisted living facilities for the elderly   5.7 2%
  $ 221.5 71%
     

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

  12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22      
  (Dollars in thousands except book value per share)      
Tangible book value per common share                
Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity $ 100,331   $ 96,390   $ 94,362   $ 90,762   $ 87,487        
Less: Goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161        
Less Other intangible assets, net   5,018     5,184     5,350     5,517     5,682        
  Total tangible common equity $ 82,152   $ 78,045   $ 75,851   $ 72,084   $ 68,644        
                 
Ending common shares outstanding   2,295     2,296     2,252     2,253     2,261        
Tangible book value per common share $ 35.80   $ 33.99   $ 33.68   $ 31.99   $ 30.36        
                 
  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22   12/31/23 12/31/22
Return on average tangible common equity                
Average IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity $ 97,314   $ 95,362   $ 91,281   $ 88,574   $ 84,831     $ 93,133   $ 88,509  
Less: Average goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161       13,161     13,161  
Less Average other intangible assets, net   5,127     5,294     5,459     5,625     5,791       5,376     6,053  
  Average tangible common equity $ 79,026   $ 76,907   $ 72,661   $ 69,788   $ 65,879     $ 74,596   $ 69,295  
                 
Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 2,782   $ 2,400   $ 3,595   $ 2,352   $ 2,363     $ 11,129   $ (199 )
Return on average tangible common equity   13.97 %   12.38 %   19.84 %   13.67 %   14.23 %     14.92 %   -0.29 %
                                             

Contact: Steve Crouse, 919-861-8018


Primary Logo

You just read:

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more