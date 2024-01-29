VUFO holds get-together on threshold of Lunar New Year festival

VIETNAM, January 29 -

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on January 29 held a get-together on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

The event saw the participation of representatives from some ministries and agencies, ambassadors, charge d'affaires, chiefs of diplomatic corps, international organisations and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs), as well as friends and partners of the VUFO.

In his remarks, VUFO Chairman Phan Anh Sơn said under the Party's leadership and the joint efforts of the entire political system and people, last year, Vietnam obtained great achievements in socio-economic development. 2023 was also a successful year for foreign affairs in general, including people-to-people diplomacy.

The union has actively supported foreign NGOs in Việt Nam in implementing administrative procedures and connecting with Vietnamese localities, ministries and agencies. Foreign NGOs contributed nearly US$228 million to projects and programmes in Việt Nam in 2023.

He attributed those important results to the attention of the Party and State leaders, the solidarity of the VUFO system, and especially the support and coordination of ambassadors, embassies, diplomatic representative agencies, international organisations, foreign businesses and NGOs in Vietnam.

To promote its achievements in the coming time, the VUFO will continue to innovate the mindset, methods of organisation and content of people-to-people diplomacy activities, maintain and expand a reputable and widespread network of partners in the regions, and improve the effectiveness of cooperation and support for activities of foreign NGOs, Sơn said. - VNS