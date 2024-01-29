Submit Release
Employers Holdings, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RENO, Nev., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 15, 2024, after which these materials will be available on the Company’s website at www.employers.com through the “Investors” link.

Conference Call Details
The Company will then review these financial results via a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. EST / 8:00 a.m. PST.

To participate in the live conference call, you must first register here. Once registered you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.employers.com through the “Investors” link.

An archived version of the webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website following the live call.

EMPLOYERS® and America’s small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com and www.cerity.com for coverage availability.

