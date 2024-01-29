Mineralys Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Securities 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and other diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jon Congleton will be participating in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Securities 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference, being held in New York City on February 7-8, 2024.



Guggenheim Securities 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference: Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024 Time: 9:00am EST Format: Fireside Chat

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “News and Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys website at www.mineralystx.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD and other diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone, including hypertension and CKD. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter.

