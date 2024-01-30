Alberta Childcare Centres Announce Province-Wide Closures in Response to Underfunded and Inflexible Childcare Policies
Rolling closures begin January 30th in response to the government's implementation of the $10/day childcare program.
Our actions today are a plea to protect a childcare system that is integral to our children's future and upholds Alberta’s values and beliefs.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks a significant turning point for childcare in Alberta. The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) announces rolling closures of childcare centres across the province. These closures are a direct response to the challenges imposed by the government's implementation of the $10/day childcare program, which is threatening the quality and choice of childcare services.
— Krystal Churcher, Chair
Support for Affordable Childcare:
AACE and its members firmly support and are committed to affordable, high-quality childcare. "Our industry is dedicated to finding solutions that prioritize children’s welfare and maintain the excellence of our services," states Krystal Churcher, Chair of AACE. "However, the government’s current implementation of the $10/day childcare program is leading us down a path where the quality and choice of childcare in Alberta are at risk, with potential unintended consequences for children and families."
Reason for Rolling Closures:
The decision for these closures comes after over two years of voicing concerns to the Government about the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) Agreement. "We need emergency actions that match the scale of the challenges caused by the government's implementation," explains Churcher. "These closures are a sounding alarm, a wake-up call to make parents aware of the unintended negative impacts of the affordable childcare program."
Plea to Parents:
"We are at a critical juncture," Churcher continues. "Our actions today are a plea to protect a childcare system that is integral to our children's future and upholds Alberta’s values and beliefs. It's crucial for parents to understand the real costs and unintended consequences of the $10/day childcare program before it's too late."
Emergency Funding and Policy Concerns:
The need for immediate emergency funding is paramount to keep some childcare operators afloat. "Beyond financial concerns, we are deeply troubled by the ‘core’ versus ‘enhanced’ services policy principles. These policies threaten to create disparities among children and harm their social and emotional well-being," Churcher asserts.
Misconceptions About Motives:
Churcher addresses misconceptions, saying, "This fight isn't about raising fees or profit margins. It also has nothing to do with whether a childcare centre is for-profit or non-profit. It's about addressing the $10/day program's billion-dollar underfunding and inflexible policies that are crippling our ability to serve families effectively. These actions are taken to protect Alberta’s parents and families against the unintended consequences of poorly implemented government policy."
Call for Balanced Policy Approach:
AACE calls for a balanced policy approach from the government. "We need policies that preserve the quality of childcare and respect the diverse needs of Alberta’s families," says Churcher. "The current implementation fails to consider the real costs and unintended consequences on our childcare system."
Unwavering Commitment to Quality:
"Our commitment to affordable, high-quality childcare remains unwavering. We are open to constructive discussions with the Government to address these challenges together," Churcher emphasizes.
Unity for Children's Future:
In closing, Churcher reflects, "We stand united for a future where every child in Alberta has access to nurturing, supportive, and high-quality childcare. We advocate for a system that values choice, preserves quality, and protects our children."
Today’s childcare closures have been organized to sound the alarm and raise awareness amongst Alberta’s parents and families about the negative impact that the government’s rollout of the $10/day childcare program is having on the industry as a whole and the potential harms that getting this program wrong could have on children and families.
More information can be found at https://www.atwhatcost.info/
About AACE:
The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) is a non-profit organization dedicated to representing for-profit and non-profit childcare centres, as well as day home operators across Alberta. AACE advocates for policies and practices that enhance the quality and accessibility of childcare services within a thriving mixed-market childcare system, ensuring the well-being and development of children, as well as childcare choice for Alberta parents and families.
