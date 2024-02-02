Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,010 in the last 365 days.

Tulalip Tribes of Washington Modernizes Asset Management to Streamline Services with OpenGov

This move is anticipated to foster a more agile approach to asset management, significantly reducing the time needed to deliver services to the community.

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing the challenges of lengthy service times for residents and the inefficiencies of paper-based work, The Tulalip Tribes of Washington embarked on a journey to find an innovative solution. That search resulted in an expansion of its existing partnership with OpenGov, the leader in software designed for the unique needs of local government.

Located a short distance from Seattle, the Tulalip Tribes recognized the need to modernize how it managed its assets. In the quest for improvement, leadership focused on finding a system that could efficiently route requests to appropriate staff in real time and significantly improve response times. OpenGov’s Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the ideal partner, offering solutions to track service level standards and reduce administrative time, thereby aligning with the Tribes' commitment to enhanced service delivery and operational efficiency.

With the implementation of Cartegraph Asset Management, the Tulalip Tribes are set to experience a positive shift in service operations. The new system will not only help eliminate service requests from getting missed but also keep residents constantly updated on the status of their requests. This strategic move is anticipated to foster a more responsive and agile approach to asset management, significantly reducing the time needed to deliver services to the community.

The Tulalip Tribes now join a vast network of public sector entities leveraging OpenGov's cutting-edge, cloud-based software, specifically tailored to streamline government operations and enhance community engagement.

About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here

You just read:

Tulalip Tribes of Washington Modernizes Asset Management to Streamline Services with OpenGov

Distribution channels: Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more