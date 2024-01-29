AB1021 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Joint Survey Committee on Tax Exemptions - 2024-01-29

WISCONSIN, January 29 - An Act to amend 71.05 (1) (am), 71.05 (1) (an), 71.05 (6) (b) 4. (intro.), 71.05 (6) (b) 54. (intro.) and 71.83 (1) (a) 6.; and to create 71.05 (6) (b) 54m. and 71.05 (6) (b) 54mn. of the statutes; Relating to: increasing and expanding the retirement income subtraction. (FE)