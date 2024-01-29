AB1027 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-01-29
WISCONSIN, January 29 - An Act to create 20.255 (2) (dw) of the statutes; Relating to: funding a truancy reduction grant program and making an appropriation. (FE)
