WISCONSIN, January 29 - An Act to amend 115.385 (1g) (e); and to create 115.385 (1) (g) of the statutes; Relating to: including truancy information in the school district and school accountability report.
Status: A - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1029
You just read:
AB1029 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-01-29
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.