Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory Acquires Stake in The Professional Grappling Federation (PGF)

Multiplatinum Musician, Philanthropist and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Expands Las Vegas-Based Entrepreneurial Empire

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Finger Death Punch founding guitarist, Zoltan Bathory, enters another arena with an ownership stake in The Professional Grappling Federation (PGF). Promising Jiu-Jitsu fans a thrilling sixth season with a grand prize that's music to the ears, Bathory's investment into PGF heralds a seismic shift in the grappling world, marking the beginning of the $100,000 grand prize era.

The Professional Grappling Federation (PGF) is set to launch its most thrilling season yet in Las Vegas on April 21, 2024. Season 6 elevates the competition to new heights with a record-breaking $100,000 grand prize and the involvement of some of the most legendary names in the sport including Roger Gracie, Andre Galvao, Eddie Bravo, and Jeff Glover as team captains.

PGF Founders Brandon McCaghren and Keelan Lawyer welcomed two new partners to the ownership group by joining forces with Zoltan Bathory, founder and guitarist of globally renowned rock band Five Finger Death Punch, an actively competing jiu-jitsu black belt and celebrity ambassador for the sport, and his partner Heather Grace Gracie, President of Gracie Fight Management. Heather is the granddaughter of Carlos Gracie, one of jiu-jitsu’s founding fathers and a prominent member of the Gracie Fight Dynasty. The newly enhanced PGF leadership team is committed to creating a lasting legacy and establishing PGF as a pivotal platform for showcasing the sport in a league format.

“As one of the owners of Epic Roll, a popular Jiu-Jitsu gear manufacturer, and also as a competing Jiu-Jitsu black belt, I have been deeply immersed in the Jiu-Jitsu culture, striving to be the best ambassador I can be for the sport. Probably for this reason, I was invited to be one of the team captains in PGF’s Season 5. I have been training in martial arts since I was 9 years old, so I have seen my share of competitions, but the format of PGF really impressed me. It was fast-paced, gentlemanly violent, and very entertaining. I fell in love with the organization and wanted to become more involved because I knew Heather (Gracie) and I could really help them to change the face of Jiu-Jitsu for both competitors and the audience. We aspire to build a path for grapplers to become paid professionals, while embracing a format that's entertaining for everyone, not just the grappling connoisseurs” says Zoltan Bathory about the partnership.

Las Vegas is set to be the perfect stage for this groundbreaking season of high-stakes jiu-jitsu tournament. PGF introduces some new formats and enhanced fan engagement opportunities, making the competition even more dynamic and accessible to a broader audience. Athletic performance combine, live auction draft picks, a gauntlet of matches each day, and a season finale featuring the top 8 performing athletes round out the full week of non-stop action.

The season begins on April 21, 2024, in Las Vegas, promising a 5 day live-streaming-marathon of an electrifying mix of sportsmanship and showmanship. With a legendary lineup of Team Captains and twenty elite competitors, PGF Season 6 is not to be missed.

Don't miss out on this landmark season where the grappling elite come to play. PGF Season 6 - be there when history is made!

