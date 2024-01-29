The NCDOR Opens 2024 Individual Income Tax Season

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, the North Carolina Department of Revenue officially opened the 2024 individual income tax season and began accepting 2023 returns. Taxpayers who file state returns electronically will now receive acknowledgements.

Tax returns are considered timely filed if they are electronically submitted or postmarked by April 15.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically; it is safer, more convenient, and will move through our process faster than traditional paper filing. Free online filing (eFile) options for qualified taxpayers are available through the NCDOR.gov website using NCfreefile. Eligibility requirements for NCfreefile are available at: https://www.ncdor.gov/ncfreefile. Note: taxpayers must start at the agency website, www.ncdor.gov, to file their taxes for free.

Learn more about filing individual income tax returns electronically.

