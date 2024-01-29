B. Riley (RILY) Faces Securities Class Action After Reports of SEC Investigation Into Ties With Client Allegedly Linked To Securities Fraud - Hagens Berman

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages RILY Investors Who Suffered Substantial Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on B. Riley’s assistance to its client, Brian Kahn, the then-CEO of Franchise Group, Inc. (“FRG”), in the $2.8 billion management-led buyout of FRG. The deal closed on Aug. 21, 2023 and B. Riley reportedly invested $216.5 million in an equity financing to facilitate it.

The complaint alleges B. Riley misrepresented and failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Brian Kahn had been credibly implicated in a conspiracy to defraud investors of millions of dollars; (2) that, despite this involvement, B. Riley continued to finance the transaction enabling Kahn and others to take FRG private through complex arrangements; and (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to draw regulatory scrutiny to B. Riley.

Investors began to learn the truth on Nov. 2, 2023, when Bloomberg reported that Kahn had been identified as “Co-conspirator-2” in a conspiracy to defraud investors of $294 million that the DOJ was prosecuting.

Then, on Nov. 9, 2023, B. Riley revealed significant details about the FRG transaction and the years-long series of complex financial transactions among B. Riley, Kahn, and their company’s respective subsidiaries culminating in the Aug. 21, 2023 FRG transaction.

These events sent the price of B. Riley shares sharply lower.

More recently, on Jan. 20, 2024, FRG abruptly replaced Kahn as its CEO.

Finally, on Jan. 21, 2024, Reuters reported that “U.S. authorities are investigating B. Riley’s deals with a client who was linked to a securities fraud, and the use of his assets to help the investment bank obtain a loan from Nomura Holdings[.]” The report also said, “[t]he SEC has carried out interviews in recent months about B. Riley and its relationship with Brian Kahn[,]” and “SEC officials have been scrutinizing how Kahn led a buyout of Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group last year in a deal arranged by B. Riley[.]” Reuters added that “Nomura partly financed the transaction, with some of Kahn’s assets pledged as collateral.”

