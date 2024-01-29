Business Awards UK Honors Funeral Services Excellence: 2023 Winners and Finalists Unveiled

Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Funeral Services Awards.

Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Funeral Services Awards. This year's accolades celebrate the dedication and compassion of those within the funeral services sector, acknowledging their significant contributions to supporting families during their times of need. The winners have been chosen for their exceptional service, commitment to sustainability, and the personal touch they bring to their roles.

Business Awards UK Funeral Services Awards 2023 Winners

Brunel Independent Funeral Directors Ltd - Funeral Director of the Year

Mike Warren Celebrant - Outstanding Funeral Celebrant

Shayne Stork Family Funeral Service - Excellence in Funeral Home Services

Helen Horne Funeral Directors Ltd - Funeral Service Sustainability Award

Scattering Ashes - Best Memorial Product Supplier

Cromer and District Independent Funeral Services - Best Independent or Family Run Funeral Director

Adriennes Flowers - Bereavement Floristry Excellence Award

Business Awards UK Funeral Services Awards 2023 Finalists

Aubrey Kirkham Funeral Directors - Best Independent or Family Run Funeral Director Finalist

Poppys - Bereavement Floristry Excellence Award Finalist

Loving Reflection - Outstanding Funeral Celebrant Finalist

Rachel Henderson, Celebrant Rachel - Outstanding Funeral Celebrant Finalist

Helen Horne Funeral Directors Ltd - Excellence in Funeral Home Services Finalist

Memoria Funerals - Funeral Director of the Year Finalist

KC Funeral Service - Best Independent or Family Run Funeral Director Finalist

Jill Glencross Independent Funeral Directors Ltd - Funeral Director of the Year Finalist

Armstrongs Funeral Service - Excellence in Funeral Home Services Finalist

Aura Flights - Best Memorial Product Supplier Finalist

Business Awards UK extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2023 Funeral Services Awards. Their unwavering support and services to communities across the country have set a standard of excellence within the industry. These awards reflect not only the commitment to professionalism but also the essential humanity and respect that these outstanding individuals and companies embody in their work.

For more information about the 2023 Funeral Services Awards or to request interviews, please contact Business Awards UK.

