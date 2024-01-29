Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester Celebrates 50 Years of Serving Local Youth and Families

50th Logo

Since its 1974 inception, the Club has grown in size, expanded its diverse offerings, and touched the lives of countless youth and families.

This year marks an important milestone for all of us...our state-of-the-art Fieldhouse+, a renovation of the Marr Clubhouse, and exciting new programming are just a glimpse of what is to come.” — Bob Scannell, President & CEO Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester