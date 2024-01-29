MDC hosts free Discover Nature — Fishing teacher workshop in Hannibal Feb. 12

Body

HANNIBAL, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a free Discover Nature — Fishing (DNF) workshop for teachers in Hannibal on Feb. 12 from 2-5 p.m. at the Hannibal MDC office. This workshop will cover how to conduct the four DNF lessons, how to use DNF equipment, and how to schedule a fishing field trip.

Participants will receive a Discover Nature — Fishing Instructor Guide which is designed to help teachers teach students basic fishing skills. Detailed teaching strategies and instructional best practices are included throughout the lessons to help educators engage students mentally and physically and guide them through understanding concepts related to fishing.

Attendees of this workshop will become eligible to obtain DNF teaching kits with all necessary equipment including fishing poles and equipment used to conduct the four DNF lessons. They also will have the opportunity to participate in the DNF Schools Transportation Grant Program.

Registration for this workshop is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4hg. Questions about this workshop should be sent to Kathi Moore at kathi.moore@mdc.mo.gov. To learn more about MDC school curriculums, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zyd.

MDC’s Hannibal office is located at 8965 Hwy 36 in Hannibal.