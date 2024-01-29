January 29, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Joins 27-State Coalition Supporting Texas Border Defense Barriers

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Joins 27-State Coalition Supporting Texas Border Defense Barriers

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today joined 26 other states in supporting Texas’s border defense in a letter to the Biden Administration.

Since President Biden took office, more than six million undocumented migrants have crossed the southern border. This unchecked invasion poses a grave threat to national security and fuels the surge in drug and human trafficking. In the face of this unprecedented influx of migrants, the Biden Administration’s actions have worsened the crisis, rather than mitigate it. Border Patrol agents acting on the Biden Administration’s orders cut Texas’s border defense wires more than 20 times in just one month. In one shocking case, they even used a forklift to raise the wire and usher in more than 300 undocumented migrants.

With the Biden Administration failing to fulfill its responsibility and secure our border, states like Texas have taken decisive action, stepping up to protect their citizens. A federal district court found that Texas’s border defense wires reduced illegal border crossings by more than two-thirds. These barriers protect not just Texans from millions of illegal border crossings, but the rest of the nation as well.

“The time for action is now. The Biden Administration must either fulfill its duty to enforce the laws that secure our southern border, or states like Texas will use their constitutional authority to address this invasion themselves and protect their citizens,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The states demand that the Biden Administration either take immediate action to enforce the laws that secure the southern border or allow states like Texas to protect themselves from the invasion.

Virginia joined the Iowa and Utah-led letter, along with Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wyoming, and the Arizona State Legislature.

Read the full letter here.

