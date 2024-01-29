Attorney General Bird Leads 27-State Coalition Supporting Texas Border Defense Barriers

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes co-led a 27-state coalition in a letter to the Biden Administration today, supporting Texas’s border defense.

Since President Biden took office, more than six million illegal aliens have crossed the southern border—roughly the population of Iowa and Utah combined. But even worse than turning a blind eye to the unprecedented invasion at the southern border, including record illegal immigration, a flood of deadly drugs, an influx of human trafficking, and increased encounters with members of the terror watchlist—the Biden Administration has actively made the crisis worse. In just one month, Border Patrol agents acting on the Biden Administration’s orders cut Texas’s border defense wires more than 20 times. In one case, they even used a forklift to raise the wire and usher in more than 300 illegal aliens.

Since the Biden Administration has failed to do its job and secure the border, States like Texas have stepped up to protect their citizens. A federal district court found that Texas’s border defense wires reduced illegal border crossings by more than two-thirds. Those barriers protect not just Texans from millions of illegal border crossings, but the rest of the nation.

“The invasion on our southern border has made every state a border state,” said Attorney General Bird. “While the Biden Administration has opened the door wide for drug cartels, traffickers, and potential terrorists to cross our border, States have been left to fend for themselves. If the Biden Administration won’t do its job to secure our border and keep Americans safe, it should step aside to let the States do the job for them. Iowa proudly stands with Texas in this fight.”

The States demand that the Biden Administration either enforce the laws that secure the southern border or allow States like Texas to stop the invasion themselves.

Iowa co-led the letter with Utah. They are joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, and the Arizona State Legislature.

Read the full letter here.

