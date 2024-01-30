Brazen Animation Welcomes Award-Winning Filmmakers Limbert Fabian and Brandon Oldenburg to Director Roster

About

Brazen Animation is an audacious gathering of artists, innovators, and creators formed by industry veterans in 2014. We are here to tell transcendent stories that endure for ages. Through our cutting edge technology, bold visuals, and character driven stories, we set ourselves apart as we strive to be unique, purpose driven, and unabashedly brazen. The studio has produced animation for a wide range of studios, agencies, and brands, including Dreamworks, Warner Bros, Universal, United Artists, Fox, Riot Games, Epic Games, EA, Activision Blizzard, Microsoft Games, and Wizards of the Coast. For more information on Brazen Animation, please visit brazenanimation.com

