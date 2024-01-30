Brazen Animation Welcomes Award-Winning Filmmakers Limbert Fabian and Brandon Oldenburg to Director Roster
Brazen Animation partners with director duo InBetween to expand existing rosterDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazen Animation, a leading animation studio for the creation of feature film, series, game cinematic, and multiplatform content, announces a new partnership with the highly acclaimed director duo Brandon Oldenburg and Limbert Fabian, collectively known as “InBetween.” Their unique blend of artistic vision and technical expertise is poised to bring fresh perspectives to Brazen’s upcoming projects, delivering captivating and innovative content.
"Welcoming Limbert Fabian and Brandon Oldenburg to our director roster is an exciting next step for Brazen Animation. We have known Brandon and Limbert for many years and their proven track record of crafting compelling narratives aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver exceptional content for our clients. InBetween represents a dynamic infusion of talent that will undoubtedly enhance our capacity to deliver meaningful stories,” said Greg Lyons, Executive Producer at Brazen Animation.
Brandon Oldenburg and Limbert Fabian, collectively known as InBetween, have achieved high recognition for their excellence in storytelling and animation. Since 1995, the director duo have served as founding members of Reel FX, Moonbot Studios, Flight School Studio, and The Department of Wonder, an immersive theatrical experience. Their joint endeavors have earned widespread recognition, with a multitude of awards, including not only several Emmys for projects like Dolby’s “Silent” and Radio Flyer’s “Taking Flight” but also the prestigious Cannes Lions Grand Prix award for Chipotle’s “The Scarecrow.”
Limbert Fabian individually earned an Emmy nomination for his drama feature “MLK: Now is the Time”, while Brandon Oldenburg secured an Oscar for directing the Best-Animated Short, “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore.” Adding to their illustrious portfolio, Oldenburg also served as the executive producer for the limited hybrid Netflix series Lost Ollie, which premiered in 2022 on Netflix and was produced by 21 Laps.
Brandon Oldenberg and Limbert Fabian commented, “Brazen is a studio with an incredible trajectory ahead of them, with our history of directing branded content and their range in the medium of animation, it's a joy to think of the possibilities ‘InBetween’ us!”
As Brazen Animation continues to push the boundaries of animated storytelling, the addition of InBetween to the director roster marks a strategic move towards expanding the studio's creative horizons and ensuring unparalleled quality in every project undertaken. Fabian and Oldenburg join the existing director roster at Brazen Animation. Full credits can be found on the Brazen Animation website at brazenanimation.com.
"The mission of Brazen is to continue to cultivate deep meaningful stories within the broader cultural lexicon. We have many exciting and remarkable opportunities on the horizon at the studio. Collaborating Brandon and Limbert on our projects amplifies our creative potential, furthers our mission, and pushes the boundaries of heartfelt storytelling for our clients and partners. We are enthusiastic about working with both of these immensely talented creatives," added Bryan Engram, CEO and Chief Creative at Brazen Animation.
