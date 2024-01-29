Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,339 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,261 in the last 365 days.

TRVLR Joins Preferred Hotels & Resorts to Streamline Booking Processes and Enhance Agency-Hotel Relationship

The TRVLR platform

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week marked an exciting development in the world of hospitality as TRVLR, the pioneering fintech-enabled hotel booking platform, joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, as its latest Alliance Partner. This dynamic partnership aims to enhance the landscape of agency-hotel relationships by introducing innovative solutions to streamline booking processes and commission payments, optimizing financial transactions for all involved.

The inclusion of TRVLR in Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ esteemed network marks a significant milestone. By joining forces with a global leader in the luxury hospitality industry, TRVLR strengthens its market presence and gains access to an expansive network of hotels and partners.

At the heart of TRVLR’s mission is the revolutionization of the hotel booking experience with its fintech-enabled platform. Designed to eliminate commission losses, delays, and manual processes, TRVLR empowers travel agencies to manage bookings and financial transactions effortlessly. The partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts promises to amplify these capabilities, providing a seamless and efficient experience for travel agencies and hotels alike.

Looking towards the future, TRVLR has ambitious plans to expand its offerings and drive continuous innovation in the travel industry. The company is committed to developing new features and technologies that further simplify the commission payment process, ultimately elevating the overall booking experience for agencies and hotels.

For more information about TRVLR and its cutting-edge fintech-enabled hotel booking platform, please visit https://www.trvlrpay.com or reach out to contact@trvlrpay.com.

About TRVLR

TRVLR is a fintech-enabled hotel booking platform for travel agencies, designed to completely eliminate commission losses, delays and manual processes, enhancing business relationships between hotels and advisors.

ABOUT PREFERRED HOTELS & RESORTS: Preferred Hotels & Resorts represents the finest and most diverse global portfolio of independent hotels and independent hotel experiences.

Simone Cesa de Melo
TRVLR
+1 805-500-3242
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

TRVLR Joins Preferred Hotels & Resorts to Streamline Booking Processes and Enhance Agency-Hotel Relationship

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more