Attorney General Hilgers Joins 27-State Coalition Supporting Texas Border Defense Barriers 

Lincoln — Today, Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers joined 26 other states in an Iowa and Utah-led letter to the Biden Administration, supporting Texas’s border defense.

Since President Biden took office, more than six million illegal aliens have crossed the southern border—roughly three times the population of Nebraska. But even worse than disregarding the unprecedented invasion at the southern border, including record illegal

immigration, a flood of deadly drugs, an influx of human trafficking, and increased encounters with members of the terror watchlist—the Biden Administration has actively made the crisis worse. In just one month, Border Patrol agents acting on the Biden Administration’s orders cut Texas’s border defense wires more than 20 times.

Since the Biden Administration has failed to do its job and secure the border, states like Texas have stepped up to protect their citizens. A federal district court found that Texas’s border defense wires reduced illegal border crossings by more than two-thirds. Those barriers protect not just Texans from millions of illegal border crossings, but the rest of the nation.

The States demand that the Biden Administration either enforce the laws that secure the southern border or allow States like Texas to stop the invasion themselves.

Nebraska joined the Iowa and Utah-led letter, along with Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, and the Arizona State Legislature.