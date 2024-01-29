Executive Vice-Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis, and Commissioner Thierry Breton are in Washington DC to discuss transatlantic trade, tech and economic security

Executive Vice-Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis, along with Commissioner Thierry Breton will be in Washington DC from 29 to 31 January for the 5th EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC) taking place on Tuesday 30 January. The aim of the TTC meeting is to take forward work on key transatlantic issues, including cooperation on sustainable trade, conformity assessment and economic security, security of supply chains, emerging tech, and AI – to provide political steer for the work on key priorities for the next TTC Ministerial meeting, which will take place in Belgium in spring.

During their visit, Executive Vice-Presidents Vestager and Dombrovskis will participate in a joint Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) discussion on the EU’s Economic Security Package. Both Executive Vice-Presidents will have a joint meeting with US Treasury Secretary Ms Janet Yellen. Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis will inter alia hold a bilateral meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Congressmen Jason Smith, Chairman, House Ways & Means Committee and Richard Neal, Ranking Member, House Ways and Means Committee. Commissioner Breton will meet Alejandro N. Mayorkas, US Secretary of Homeland Security, as part of the EU-US Cyber Dialogue to discuss further strengthening of their mutual cyber resilience and fostering a secure global cyberspace.

On Monday, Commissioner Breton will discuss Europe and the EU’s defense capabilities and initiatives to support Ukraine and the transatlantic alliance during an event hosted by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center.

On Tuesday, Executive Vice-President Vestager will participate in a fireside chat with Commerce Secretary of the United States Ms Gina Raimondo hosted by the Atlantic Council. Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis will hold a public keynote address and a fireside chat at the US Chamber entitled “2024: A Make-or-Break Year for the International Rules-Based Order”, where he will share insights on the need for joint transatlantic leadership to sustain the rules-based global order.