Premier’s statement on the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack

CANADA, January 29 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia:

“Our horror at the terrorist attack on the Centre culturel islamique de Québec remains undiminished seven years after the tragedy.

“Today, we pay tribute to the victims of this hateful act. We mourn Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzedine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti, who were murdered in a place of sanctity and worship. We also remember the many others who were injured, just as we recall the bravery of first responders and others who acted courageously to save the lives of worshippers.

“This heinous act sought to instill fear and to divide us. In that, it failed. People in British Columbia joined others throughout Canada in uniting around our shared values of peace and respect. We stand together in opposing Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.

“We are working hard to make British Columbia a more equitable, inclusive and welcoming province for everyone.

“Recently, we have witnessed a deeply troubling rise in Islamophobia in our province; on our streets, in our schools, on public transit and online. We are committed to rooting out this hatred by partnering directly with the Muslim community in B.C.

“The Anti-Hate Community Support Fund supports identifiable groups in the province that have experienced, or are at risk of experiencing, hate-motivated crimes. The funds are available to repair damage or to enhance security. This province has no place for bigotry and racism.

“We stand with the Muslim community in Canada on this sorrowful day of remembrance.”